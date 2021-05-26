Rishabh Pant, Mohammed Shami Star In India's First Gym Session In Mumbai: WATCH

India is all set to go against New Zealand in the inaugural World Test Championship Final from June 18 at the Ageas Bowl in Southampton. The India squad for WTC Final is currently in Mumbai where they are spending their mandatory quarantine period before flying out to the UK. Recently, the BCCI has released a video of the first gym session of the Indian team members in Mumbai which shows that the preparations have already begun for the England tour with the WTC Final being the first fixture.

BCCI share a video of the first gym session in Mumbai

The BCCI took to Twitter on Wednesday to share the video of the gym session which mostly involved the bowling arsenal of team India along with other batsmen from the team. The video saw the players getting warmed up on the treadmill which included Avesh Khan, Ishant Sharma, Mohammed Shami, Umesh Yadav and Mohammed Siraj from the fast bowling side whereas Shubman Gill, Rishabh Pant and Mayank Agarwal featured from the batting side for the session. Ajinkya Rahane was seen using the exercise bicycle to warm up during the session.

Avesh Khan did some functional training during the session while Pant was seen hitting the weights followed by Shubman Gill. Going into the session, Mohammed Shami and Rishabh Pant also did some functional training involving the gym ball. At the end of the video, Shami’s reaction proves that he had given his complete energy to the workout and the Indian team had a great gym session in Mumbai.

New Zealand starts its practice in Southampton

Meanwhile, the New Zealand team led by Kane Williamson have reached Southampton and are looking forward to their first Test match against England. Kane Williamson and New Zealand had their first nets session on the ground in Southampton. New Zealand player Will Young spoke about the net session practice while saying that it was good to practice on the field.

India vs New Zealand match schedule

The WTC Final 2021 will see India go against New Zealand from June 18-22 where both teams will battle for the first World Test Championship title at the Ageas Bowl in Southampton. New Zealand is also set to face the England team in a 2-match Test series before the WTC Final, starting from June 2. After concluding India vs New Zealand WTC Final, the India squad for WTC Final will face England in the India vs England Test Series that will consist of 5 Test matches starting from August 4 at Trent Bridge.

India squad for WTC Final 2021

India's squad: Virat Kohli (C), Ajinkya Rahane (VC), Rohit Sharma, Gill, Mayank, Cheteshwar Pujara, H. Vihari, Rishabh (WK), R. Ashwin, R. Jadeja, Axar Patel, Washington Sundar, Bumrah, Ishant, Shami, Siraj, Shardul, Umesh. KL Rahul & W Saha (WK) subject to fitness clearance.

Standby players: Abhimanyu Easwaran, Prasidh Krishna, Avesh Khan, Arzan Nagwaswalla, KS Bharat.

Image Source: PTI