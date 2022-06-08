Rishabh Pant On Verge Of Big Captaincy Record; To Leave Behind Dhoni, Kohli In Elite List

KL Rahul, who was set to captain Team India in the forthcoming T20I series against South Africa, has been ruled out due to an injury. Rishabh Pant, the vice-captain, has been promoted to lead the team for the five-match series, which begins on June 9 in New Delhi.

Rishabh Pant will be captaining Team India for the first tim in his brief but eventful international career. Pant will become the second-youngest player to lead India in the shortest format of the game when he takes the field against the Proteas on Thursday.

Pant will leave behind MS Dhoni and Virat Kohli on the list of the country's youngest captains in T20Is. Only Suresh Raina, who captained India in a T20I when he was 23 years and 197 days old, is ahead of Pant on the list. Pant is currently 24 years and 247 days old.

Talking about his appointment as Team India's captain, Pant said he is very happy to have the opportunity to lead the country on the international stage. He thanked the BCCI for giving him the chance to captain Team India and said he will try to make the most of it. Pant also thanked all his well-wishers for supporting him through the thick and thin of his cricketing career and said that he would keep working hard to further improve his skills.

Rishabh Pant’s first reaction after getting Indian team’s captaincy.@BCCI pic.twitter.com/sT1UNUXln6 — Prasar Bharati News Services पी.बी.एन.एस. (@PBNS_India) June 8, 2022

The five-match T20I series against South Africa kicks off tomorrow at New Delhi's Arun Jaitley Stadium. Cuttack, Vizag, Rajkot, and Bengaluru will host the next four games. If India wins the first match, they will have the longest winning streak for any team in the shortest format of the game. India are currently tied at 12-0 with Afghanistan and Romania.

India vs South Africa: Full squads

India’s T20I squad: Ruturaj Gaikwad, Ishan Kishan, Deepak Hooda, Shreyas Iyer, Rishabh Pant (Captain, wk), Dinesh Karthik (wk), Hardik Pandya (vc), Venkatesh Iyer, Yuzvendra Chahal, Kuldeep Yadav, Axar Patel, Ravi Bishnoi, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Harshal Patel, Avesh Khan, Arshdeep Singh, Umran Malik.

South Africa's T20I squad: Temba Bavuma (Captain), Quinton de Kock (wk), Reeza Hendricks, Heinrich Klaasen, Keshav Maharaj, Aiden Markram, David Miller, Lungi Ngidi, Anrich Nortje, Wayne Parnell, Dwaine Pretorius, Kagiso Rabada, Tabraiz Shamsi, Tristan Stubbs, Rassie van der Dussen and Marco Jansen.

Image: PTI