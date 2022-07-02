Rishabh Pant Opens Up On Chat With Jadeja Before Registering Record-breaking Partnership

After smacking his fifth Test century on the first day of the England vs India fifth Test match, wicket-keeper Rishabh Pant explained the conversation he had with all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja. The 24-year-old explained how the duo were keen on stabilising the innings by building a partnership. And they did just that, as they registered a staggering 222-run partnership for the sixth wicket.

Rishabh Pant sheds light on conversation with Jadeja

While speaking at his press conference after the first day's play, Rishabh Pant said, "The discussion between Jadeja and me was that we focus on a partnership." As for England as an opposition, he went on to add, "I never take it as a favourite opposition. I do not think much about the opposition. I focus mostly on playing my game. When a bowler pitches the ball consistently in one spot I try to step out and play unconventional shots to unsettle the bowlers."

Jadeja and Pant were on fire against England as they smacked a record partnership of 222 runs in just 239 balls. This is the highest partnership by an Indian team in England and is also the side's joint fourth-highest partnership in Test cricket. The partnership between the two totally turned the tie in India's favour as they went on to dominate the second and third sessions of the first day.

Pant smacked 146 runs before he was dismissed by former England captain Joe Root. Meanwhile, Ravindra Jadeja also got to his century as he hit 104 runs before being dismissed by James Anderson, who went on to take a brilliant fifer.

Rishabh Pant reveals discussion with head coach Rahul Dravid

When it came to his discussion with Team India head coach Rahul Dravid, Rishabh Pant said, "I work a lot on my defence. You can't play shots on plain balls so it's important to play on the throw. The only thing we discussed with Rahul Dravid bhai was that I should play one ball at a time and not focus too much on other things."

As for the pressure, Pant went on to add, "The pressure is always there. If you focus on it you might not get the results. So, I try to focus more on my game. I focus on the variations that the bowler is using in his spell. And focus on the ball particularly. If there is a good ball, then I play a shot on it. I didn't have any pre-plan that I have to score more runs against this particular bowler."