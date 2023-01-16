Rishabh Pant Pays Gratitude To 'two Heroes' Who Saved His Life; 'I'll Be Forever Indebted'

After thanking all his fans for their support and kind wishes, Rishabh Pant also paid his gratitude to the 'two heroes' that saved his life, stating that he would 'forever be indebted' to them. Rajat Kumar and Nishu Kumar were two men that helped the Indian wicket-keeper get to the hospital safely following his horrific accident late last month.

Rishabh Pant thanks his 'two heroes'

Taking to his official Twitter handle, Rishabh Pant wrote, "I may not have been able to thank everyone individually, but I must acknowledge these two heroes who helped me during my accident and ensured I got to the hospital safely. Rajat Kumar & Nishu Kumar, Thank you. I'll be forever grateful and indebted."

Prior to thanking his 'two heroes,' Pant had also posted two separate Tweets to thank his fans for all their kind wishes and gave an update on his health. The 25-year-old wrote that he is 'humbled' and 'grateful' for all the 'support and good wishes' he received from fans before adding that his surgery was a success and that his road to recovery had begun. He ended his post by writing that he looks forward to seeing everyone on the cricket field.

I am humbled and grateful for all the support and good wishes. I am glad to let you know that my surgery was a success. The road to recovery has begun and I am ready for the challenges ahead.

Thank you to the @BCCI , @JayShah & government authorities for their incredible support. — Rishabh Pant (@RishabhPant17) January 16, 2023

From the bottom of my heart, I also would like to thank all my fans, teammates, doctors and the physios for your kind words and encouragement. Looking forward to see you all on the field. #grateful #blessed — Rishabh Pant (@RishabhPant17) January 16, 2023

As for the 'two heroes' that Pant referred to in his Tweet, one of them had explained how they did not recognize Pant at first and that they were only helping out for the sake of humanity. In an interview with ANI, Rajat said, "We did not know who he was, but for the sake of humanity, we covered his body with clothes so as to save his life. We sent him to Saksham Hospital in an ambulance."