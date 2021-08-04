Rishabh Pant Persuades Kohli To Take Reviews; Netizens Impressed With 'convincing Level'

As the much-awaited India-England five-matches Test series is finally underway with skipper Joe Root winning the toss and elected to bat first at Trent Bridge, wicket-keeper Rishabh Pant had already impressed the netizens on Twitter. Indian fast bowlers were up to the task on the opening morning of the first Test, reducing England to 61 for two at lunch. The first wicket was taken by Jasprit Bumrah while the second wicket was taken by Mohammed Siraj. The wicket of Crawley was a tricky one as it was Rishabh Pant who persuaded skipper Virat Kohli to take the Decision Review System (DRS).

Rishabh Pant's 'convincing level' impresses netizens

The incident happened when Zak Crawley was batting on 27 and Mohammed Siraj came to bowl. Siraj bowled a brilliant in-swinger which went through the bat and pad. The ball was caught by Pant, however, the umpire gave not out. Following that Pant pleaded to Kohli to use the review as the Indian skipper was not sure to use the DRS or not. However, Pant persuaded Kohli to use the DRS and the review clearly showed an inside edge. Following that, Kohli clapped for Pant for convincing him to use the DRS.

Another incident happened when Sibley missed an inswinging delivery. Pant again persuaded Kohli to take the DRS, however, Bumrah stated that the ball might be going over the stumps. Kohli chose Bumrah's stint, however, the replay showed that the ball was clipping the stumps. Although the decision would have remained not out due to umpires' call, that was enough to impress the netizens on Twitter. Watch Rishabh Pant's 'convincing level' video here-

Netizens react to Rishabh Pant's 'convincing level'

Virat Kohli clapping for Rishabh Pant for convincing him for the review. pic.twitter.com/eigsTftblR — Mufaddal Vohra (@mufaddal_vohra) August 4, 2021

The Captain Virat Kohli Appreciate and hi hugging his Youngsters. Mohammad Siraj bowled a beautiful delivery and Rishabh Pant convinced his Captain for the Review. #INDvENG pic.twitter.com/8h2VbsjDmP — CricketMAN2 (@man4_cricket) August 4, 2021

India vs England Day 1

Meanwhile, India vs England Day 1 is underway and the hosts have lost four wickets, Joe Root is looking solid in the middle as he has already hit his half-century. Jasprit Bumrah, who was not at his best during the World Test Championship final, was back in his element as he trapped Rory Burns in front with a sharp inswinger in the first over of the match after setting him up with three outswingers.

Bumrah bowled his heart out in his six-over spell beating the batsmen multiples times. Mohammed Shami, who bowled seven overs first up, too, troubled Zak Crawley (27 off 68) and Dom Sibley (18 batting off 67) on a number of occasions but as it often happens with him in England, the outside edge eluded him.

Crawley, who averages little over 10 this year, batted well before being dismissed by Mohammad Siraj, who was picked ahead of Ishant Sharma. After India wasted one review for a caught behind in the same over, Siraj finally induced an inside edge from Crawley's bat and this time skipper Virat Kohli reviewed it successfully.

With India going in with four pacers, Shardul Thakur came into the side but the one spinner picked was Ravindra Jadeja, who didn't bowl in the first session. Dropping premier spinner R Ashwin was a big call as he had been well prepared for the series opener with his preparation including a county game.

