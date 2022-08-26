Rishabh Pant Reveals One Trait Of Ex-skipper Virat Kohli That Always Kept Him On The Edge

Virat Kohli's aggression is something which fans and Indian players are well-versed with. Players who made their debut under Kohli have had a time in their careers when they had to face the heat of ex-India skipper's aggression. India's wicketkeeper-batsman Rishabh Pant has revealed how he was intimidated by Virat Kohli's aggression.

'Unke gusse se dar lagta hai': Pant on Kohli

Rishabh Pant made his India debut during India's 2018 tour of England. Back in 2019, Delhi Capitals posted a video ahead of the IPL season, where Rishabh Pant was seen playing 'Rapid Fire' game.

In the video, Pant can be heard speaking about how friendly and approachable the entire Indian team was but admitted that when Kohli was in bad mood he would always be cautious.

"I am not scared of anyone but Virat Bhaiya ke gusse se dar lagta hai (I'm scared of Virat Kohli's anger). If you are doing everything correctly, then why should he (Kohli) get angry? But if you make a mistake and someone gets angry with you, it's good because you only learn from your mistakes," he said.

Following that interview, Pant has has become an integral part of Team India and has tasted success in Test format while trying to acquire a name in white-ball cricket.

Virat Kohli fired up in nets ahead of Asia Cup 2022 opener

Virat Kohli dominated the bowlers until 2019 after which the Indian skipper has not only struggled for runs but has failed to register a single century. The lack of runs from Kohli has raised concerns with critics questioning his place in th team. With Asia Cup 2022 being the build-up tournament to the T20 World Cup later this year, Kohli is all geared up to try and get his mojo back. The BCCI on Thursday shared a video on its Twitter account of Kohli smashing boundaries off Jadeja and Chahal's deliveries in the nets.

The former India skipper appeared to be in good touch and going by the looks of it Virat Kohli is all geared up to make an impact in the Asia Cup 2022 tournament. India will begin their Asia Cup 2022 campaign with a match against arch-rivals Pakistan on Sunday, August 28. The last time India and Pakistan faced each other was last year during the T20 World Cup when Pakitan defeated India by 10 wickets.