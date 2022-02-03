Rishabh Pant Scares His Own Team, Just Imagine The Effect He Has On Opposition: Siraj

Team India's speedster Mohammed Siraj has heaped praise for fellow teammate and wicketkeeper Rishabh Pant. The explosive Indian middle-order batter was instrumental during the team's tour to Australia Down Under and played a brilliant knock to remain unbeaten on 89 to hand Australia a defeat at the 'The Gabba' in Brisbane. The venue was Australia's stronghold as the team hadn't lost a single test there since 1986 before India's big win.

Mohammed Siraj praises fellow teammate Rishabh Pant

Mohammed Siraj recalling the incident said that Rishabh Pant is someone who is a force to reckon and that everyone in the dressing room was just hoping for him to hang in there as he could win them the game and he did "It's difficult to put into words how nervous the dressing room was. Rishabh is someone who scares his own team. Just imagine the effect he must have on the opposition. We were all hoping and praying for Rishabh to stay in. We just wanted him to keep batting because we knew we would win the game if he did," Siraj said on the documentary 'Down Underdogs' premiering on the Sony Sports Network.

He further went on to add that was a memorable moment for the team and thinking back about it still gives him goosebumps "When Rishabh was going for his shots, we kept thinking hold on. Stay in just a little longer. Everyone was so happy that we broke Australia's record at the Gabba. Just thinking about the celebrations gives me goosebumps even now. I can never forget the victory lap around the ground. Indian flag in hand, thanking all the fans," he added.

India vs West Indies: Team India's training session cancelled due to COVID-19 outbreak in the camp

As many as eight members of the Indian team have tested positive for COVID-19 following three rounds of RT-PCR testing ahead of India vs West Indies series. Axar Patel tested positive before leaving to join the camp and is currently in quarantine at his residence. Meanwhile, Shikhar Dhawan, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Shreyas Iyer and standby bowler Navdeep Saini Tested positive too within the Indian camp. Other than these, three other personnel (Fielding Coach T. Dilip, Security Liaison Officer B. Lokesh and Sports Massage Therapist Rajeev Kumar returned positive results.

(Image: PTI/AP)