Rishabh Pant Sets Hearts Racing With 5 Consecutive Boundaries Off David Willey; Watch

Watch Rishabh Pant hitting five consecutive boundaries off David Willey's bowling in the India vs England, 3rd ODI on Sunday, which ended with India's win.

Jigyanshushri Mahanta
Rishabh Pant

Image: AP/@shadow_1713/Twitter


Team India’s tour of England concluded on Sunday with a five-run victory for the visitors over the hosts at the Old Trafford Cricket Ground in Manchester as the Men In Blue also clinched the three-match series 2-1. Chasing the target of 260 runs set by England, India pursued the total in the 43rd over, courtesy of an unbeaten century by young wicketkeeper Rishabh Pant. The 24-year-old remained not out on the individual score of 125 runs in 113 balls, after reaching his maiden century in the ODI format.

While Pant became the talking point of the match for his brilliant batting display, his effort to hit England pacer David Willey for five consecutive fours in an over made the most headlines. Chasing 260 runs, India found themselves at 236/5 in 41 overs, with 24 runs required to win in nine overs. As Willey continued his spell and bowled the 42nd over, he was welcomed by a four at the hands of Pant, which went down the ground to the long off for a four.

In the subsequent delivery, Willey tried to angle the ball back into Pant, in order to cramp him. However, Pant seemed to be expecting the angled ball after the wide-ish ball in the previous delivery, as he sent the ball for another four. Pant then completed the hat-trick of fours in the over by hitting a cover drive, before sending the fourth delivery towards the fine leg for a four, having hit a paddle shot. 

The 24-year-old completed the streak of five fours, which was interestingly the quickest delivery of all. However, Pant was least affected by the pace, as he hammered the ball straight for another boundary towards the long-on boundary.  The over finished with Pant and Ravindra Jadeja running for a single as a total of 21 runs were scored off it.

Watch Rishabh Pant hitting five boundaries in an over:

Know how the fans reacted to Rishabh Pant's feat-

Rishabh Pant and Hardik Pandya's heroic contributions to India's win

Going ahead in the game, India claimed victory in the very next over as Rishabh finished it off in style with another four through the reverse sweep. Alongside Pant, Hardik Pandya’s 71 runs off 55 balls was the next highest score among the India batters. Interestingly, India won the match riding high on Pant and Pandya’s knocks as no other batter managed to cross the 20-run mark.

Earlier in the first innings of the match, England were reduced to 259/10 in 50 overs, as Pandya ran through the English batting lineup with an effort of 4/24 in 7 overs. Yuzvendra Chahal contributed with three dismissals, while Mohammed Siraj and Jadeja contributed with two and one wickets respectively. While Rishabh received the Player of the Match award for his heroic knock, Hardik received the Player of the Series award for his all-round performance (100 runs and 6 wickets).

(Image: AP/@shadow_1713/Twitter)

