Rishabh Pant Sets Unique Test Record; Team India Registers Comprehensive Win Vs Sri Lanka

Rohit Sharma made a perfect start to his career as the skipper of the Indian Test team after his side inflicted whitewash on Sri Lanka on Monday. The India vs Sri Lanka 2nd Test match ended on the third day with the home team winning the Pink ball Test by 238 runs as well as pocketing the series 2-0. Team India wicketkeeper Rishabh Pant who played an entertaining knock during the second innings was awarded the man of the series award and with that, he achieved a milestone that even MS Dhoni could not achieve.

IND vs SL: Rishabh Pant beats MS Dhoni's major milestone

By bagging the man of the series award, Rishabh Pant has become the first Indian wicketkeeper to do so in the longest format of the game. Before Rishabh Pant, the likes of Mahendra Singh Dhoni, Wriddhiman Saha, Kiran More, Syed Kirmani have all donned wicketkeeper gloves for India but, no one had received this award yet.

Talking about Rishabh Pant's performance during the IND vs SL Test series, the left-hand batter in three innings in this series scored a total of 185 runs. Pant scored these runs at an average of 61.67 and strike rate of 120.13. He missed out on scoring a century in the Mohali Test. He played an innings of 96 runs in the 1st innings of the Bengaluru Test while in the second innings he completed his fifty in 28 balls. Pant also recorded the fastest fifty for India.

India vs Sri Lanka 2nd Test highlights

Team India registered 238-run win as well as completed a 2-0 whitewash of the Islanders, here on Monday. Resuming at 28 for one in pursuit of an improbable 447-run target, the Sri Lankan batters, led by skipper Dimuth Karunaratne (107), resisted the Indian attack for some time before losing wickets to get bowled out for 208 in the post-tea session.

For India Jasprit Bumrah returned with match figures of 8 for 47, having taken a fifer at home for the first time in the first innings. Ravichandran Ashwin (4/55), Axar Patel (2/37) and Ravindra Jadeja (1/48) did their bit in wrapping up the Lankan innings. India now have won all three pink-ball Tests at home, having beaten beating Bangladesh (in Kolkata, 2019) and England (in Ahmedabad, 2021) before. With the win, India rose to the fourth position in the WTC Points Table with 77 points. India have 58.33 Percentage of points with 6 wins, 3 losses and 2 draws. Australia, South Africa and Pakistan are ahead of India in the points table.