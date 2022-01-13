Rishabh Pant Shatters Another MS Dhoni Milestone, Breaks Host Of Records In 3rd Test

In the ongoing India vs South Africa Test match Day 3, India's batting lineup faltered once again but wicketkeeper Rishabh Pant stood out as he scored a stunning century. He played with grit and scored fast as without him India would truly have been down and out in this Test. He scored 100* in 139 balls before India lost all their wickets at 198 runs to give India a 211 run lead and set a target of 212 runs.

He broke several records of former Indian skipper and wicketkeeper MS Dhoni on the way to his sensational century including becoming the first Indian wicketkeeper to score a century in South Africa, the highest score by an Indian wicketkeeper. He also holds the record now for the most Test 100s by an Asian wicketkeeper in SENA (South Africa, England, New Zealand, and Australia) nations. He is also now the only Indian wicketkeeper with three centuries outside Asia.

India vs South Africa 3rd Test Match: Recap

In the 3rd IND vs SA Test match, Team India see themselves in a tough situation once again. India entered the match with the aim to win the series decider as both India and South Africa have won one Test each. Virat Kohli returned from an injury and stepped up for the toss which he ended up winning following which he assessed the conditions and chose to bat first. Team India lost their openers early on including in-form KL Rahul and Mayank Agarwal. Rahul only managed to make 12 runs off 35 balls while Mayank got to 15 off 35 before being dismissed. Then came two underfire batters, Cheteshwar Pujara and Kohli. Both of them played some good shots and stabilised India's innings.

India finished with 223 runs with a lot of pressure on the Indian bowlers. After being in a strong position, courtesy of Keegan Petersen's half-century and small stands with Keshav Maharaj, Rassie van der Dussen and Temba Bavuma, the Proteas got bowled out for 210 with Petersen scoring the highest at 72 runs. For India, Jasprit Bumrah was the pick of the bowlers finishing with the figures of 5/42.

India came into the second innings of the third IND vs SA Test with a lead of 13 runs but once again they lost their openers early on as KL Rahul departed for 10 runs in 22 balls and Mayank Agarwal departed for seven in 15 runs. Struggling Pujara and Rahane both departed without scoring many runs on the board. Pujara scored nine in 33 balls and Rahane scored just one run in nine balls as he continued to disappoint. However, skipper Kohli and Rishabh Pant had stabilised India's innings. Kohli had scored 29 runs in 143 balls before he got out. But Pant stuck on as he first crossed his half-century. As the others came and went Pant stayed and eventually got to a sensational century. India was all out at 198 with 211 run lead over the Proteas. South Africa are currently 41/1 and they need 171 more runs to win.