'Rishabh Pant Should've Played Sensibly': Irfan Pathan Questions Delhi Player's Approach

Former Indian cricketer Irfan Pathan has slammed Rishabh Pant for not batting responsibly in the final innings of the World Test Championship final. Pathan, while presenting on Star Sports, said Pant should have batted sensibly in India's second innings instead of trying to hit pacers out of the ground. Pathan said none of the Indian players bat well in the match, adding "their batting was extremely disappointing" because the ball was not moving much in the third innings. The former Gujarat cricketer said Indian batters, particularly Pant, should have shown more responsibility in setting the target instead of playing a destructive form of cricket.

India misses chance on winning all four ICC titles

Pant was the highest run-scorer for India in the third innings as he hit 41 runs off 88 balls before being dismissed by Trent Boult. Pant lost his wicket as he played a loose shot while trying to hit one for a maximum. No other batsmen, except for Rishabh Pant, scored more than 20 runs in India's second innings as the Virat Kohli-led side succumbed to 170 runs. India scored 170 runs in its second innings and set a target of just 139 runs for Kane Williamson and Co, which they had to chase down within 53 overs.

India had scored 217 runs in the first innings and in reply, the Kiwis posted 249 runs on the board. Kane Williamson remained key for New Zealand in both his innings as he scored 49 and 52 unbeaten runs respectively to help the Kiwis win the match and become the first-ever world Test champions in 144 years history of Test cricket. New Zealand won the match by 8 wickets with 43 balls left. Ross Taylor, who forged an important partnership with skipper Kane Williamson, hit the winning runs in the end to finish at 47 not-out.

While the New Zealand team has left Britain with the Test mace, Indian players have scattered across the UK for a 20-day long break before their series against England. According to news agency PTI, the Indian players are expected to regroup on July 14 for an isolation period ahead of England series.

(Image Credit: PTI)

