Rishabh Pant Shows Sign Of An Early Return, Shares Video Of Himself Lifting Heavy Weights

Rishabh Pant, who got severely injured in a horrific car crash that took place in December 2022, has since been undergoing recuperation. While he has been ruled out from the sport for a considerable period, the 25-year-old has been consistently providing updates on his recovery on social media. Whether it is him cheering for the Delhi Capitals at the Arun Jaitley Stadium or dropping a video of himself walking with the help of crutches, Pant has been keeping the cricket world posted and in the process giving hope to the fans about an early return. The hopeful may get even more elated because Pant has posted another clip and it seems he has attained a sizeable development.

Rishabh Pant yet to return on the field after horrific car crash

After cementing his place in Team India's Test squad, Rishabh Pant was in the front of the queue to get entrusted with the wicketkeeper-batsman's spot in the ICC ODI World Cup 2023. However, the player suffered a life-threatening accident that casted dark clouds on his career. The unfortunate crash left scars on his forehead, and tore his ligament on the right knee. Moreover, he also injured his right wrist, ankle, and toe. As fans were grateful that India's newfound match-winner is safe as he saved himself after managing to escape from the vehicle by breaking the window, prayers and get well soon messages have continuously poured in for Pant.

Pant shares optimistic update over his recovery

With months already gone by since the mishap, the prayers and the medical treatment have began to show excessive results. In a new video posted by the skipper of Delhi Capitals on Instagram, Pant could be seen standing on his two feet, lifting heavy weights and perspiring in the gym. Take a look at the his condition now.

The signs are optimistic towards a quick return, but how soon it will be is the question that is still prevalent.