Rishabh Pant Shrugs Off Comparisons With Legends Like MS Dhoni, Wants To Make His Own Name

India's wicketkeeper-batsman Rishabh Pant shrugged off comparisons to former skipper MS Dhoni, stating that he intended to make a name for himself in Indian cricket. Spearheading India's historic run-chase at the Gabba that allowed them to retain the Border-Gavaskar Trophy, Pant played an outstanding 89-run knock that ensured India got across the line to breach Australia's Gabba bastion. On his arrival at Delhi on Thursday, Pant categorically stated that while comparisons to MS Dhoni made him feel good, he wanted to make his own name in the Indian cricketing circle. Further, the wicketkeeper-batsman expressed joy in India retaining the Border-Gavaskar Trophy and that the whole side was happy with their performance Down Under.

"It feels good to be compared to MS Dhoni but I want to make my own name in Indian cricket, that is my focus. It is not good to compare a legend with a youngster. ", said Risbah Pant on his arrival at Delhi. "I am so happy that we retained the trophy. The whole team is very happy with the way we played the series", he added.

Pant tops ICC wicketkeeper-batsman rankings

Riding on the back of brilliant performances down under, Team India's young wicketkeeper-batsman Rishabh Pant attained his career-best ICC Test batting rank on Wednesday. The explosive batsman jumped to the 13th position in the ICC Test rankings as he became the top-ranked wicketkeeper on the table. Pant is followed by South African skipper Quinton de Kock, who holds the 15th place in the rankings.

Pant's boost in the rankings was provided by his valiant innings worth 89 runs on the final day of the Gabba Test which saw India win the Border Gavaskar Trophy on Tuesday. The Indian wicketkeeper also played a crucial inning of 97 runs at the SCG where the match ended in a draw taking the series down to the wire. The latest ICC Test rankings for batting also saw India skipper Virat Kohli fall out of the top 3 for the first time since 2016 as he missed the last three Tests in Australia.

Pant breaks record at the Gabba

Enroute his match-winning knock at the Gabba, Pant broke a huge record which was previously held by former Indian captain and his predecessor, MS Dhoni. The 23-year old became the fastest Indian wicket-keeper to scored 1000 runs in Test cricket. Pant reached the milestone in his 27th innings whereas MS Dhoni had done the same in 32 innings. As far as the fastest wicketkeeper to have scored 1000 runs in Test cricket is concerned, South African captain Quinton de Kock tops the list who achieved the feat in just 21 innings.

India created history at the Gabba on Tuesday after defeating Australia in the 4th Test thereby ending Australia's 31 Test unbeaten streak in Brisbane. Rishabh Pant and Washington Sundar went all guns blazing in the final session to help India chase down the mammoth 326-run target set by Australia. Wicketkeeper-batsmen Rishabh Pant kept the momentum going for India after Pujara's dismissal and held his nerve to get the visitors across the line. With the win at Brisbane, India now find themselves within visible distance of reaching the World Test Championships finals scheduled to be held at Lords, England.

