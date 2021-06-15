Rishabh Pant Smashes 91-ball 124* And Takes On Mohammed Shami With Disdain; See Pictures

Cricket fans are eagerly waiting for upcoming India vs New Zealand WTC Final clash that will take place at the Ageas Bowl, Southampton on June 18. The New Zealand cricket team will play the WTC Final with high morale after winning the Test series against England by 1-0. On the other hand, the Indian team is gearing up for the WTC Final clash through the intra-squad match simulation in Southampton.

Rishabh Pant's batting display during the intra-squad match

During the intra-squad match simulation, Rishabh Pant displayed his aggressive style of batting by scoring 121 runs from 94 balls. Rishabh Pant scored his century during Day 2 of the intra-squad simulation. The wicketkeeper-batsman later took to Instagram to share the pictures of his brilliant knock during the practice match of the Indian squad. One of the pictures showed Rishabh Pant going against the bowling of Mohammed Shami while hitting the ball on his off-side.

Day 2 of the intra-squad match simulation

Shubman Gill also played a brilliant knock during Day 2 of the intra-squad match. As informed by the BCCI, Shubman Gill got a steady start after scoring 85 runs from 135 balls. While Ishant Sharma emerged as the leading bowler on Day 2 with bowling figures of 3/36. However, Rishabh Pant’s quick-fire innings was the highlight of Day 2.

Mohammed Siraj shows prominent bowling figures during Day 3

The BCCI took to Twitter to inform the proceedings of Day 3 of the intra-squad match simulation. Ravindra Jadeja scored a brilliant half-century after remaining 54 not out from 76 balls while Mohammed Siraj emerged with the bowling figures of 2/22. The BCCI wrote through their Twitter account that the third day of the intra-squad match simulation was about settling down & finding that rhythm while revealing the highlights of the game.

India vs New Zealand WTC Final schedule

The India vs New Zealand WTC Final is scheduled to take place from June 18-22 at the Ageas Bowl in Southampton, and the match will start at 3:30 p.m. IST for each day. After concluding India vs New Zealand WTC Final, the India squad for WTC Final will face England in the India vs England Test Series that will consist of 5 Test matches. The first Test match from the series will start on August 4 at Trent Bridge.

India squad for WTC Final: Virat Kohli (C), Ajinkya Rahane (VC), Rohit Sharma, Shubman Gill, Mayank Agarwal, Cheteshwar Pujara, H. Vihari, Rishabh Pant (WK), R. Ashwin, R. Jadeja, Axar Patel, Washington Sundar, Jasprit Bumrah, Ishant Sharma, Mohammed Shami, Mohammed Siraj, Shardul Thakur, Umesh Yadav, KL Rahul, W. Saha (WK)

Image Source: Rishabh Pant IG