Rishabh Pant Surpasses Major Virat Kohli Effort In Test Cricket After Chennai Heroics

Wicketkeeper-batsman Rishabh Pant has established himself as an integral part of the Indian cricket team, especially when it comes to the longer format. The youngster has often been criticized for having ordinary outings with the gloves but has contributed significantly with the bat in Test matches for the Virat Kohli-led side. The 23-year-old once again showcased his batting prowess with a phenomenal knock in the India vs England Test match and also overtook Indian captain Virat Kohli for a significant Test cricket landmark.

India vs England 1st Test: Rishabh Pant now overtakes Virat Kohli in hitting sixes

Swashbuckling batsman Rishabh Pant has often used a counter-attacking approach in order to shift the momentum of the contest. Irrespective of the format, the dynamic batter believes in scoring runs at a frantic pace. In the ongoing India vs England 1st Test as well, the player took the England bowlers to the cleaners, and contributed with crucial 91 runs, in just 88 deliveries.

ALSO READ | Vaughan Predicts India Out Of Hunt For Victory, 115 Overs To Bowl The Hosts Out In Chennai

The southpaw used his feet to his advantage against England's Jack Leach and smashed a total of five sixes against England's front-line spinner. The talented youngster now has hit 28 sixes in just 17 matches in the longer format. Virat Kohli, who is often considered the country's most prolific run-scorer in modern-day cricket, has cleared the ropes just 22 times in 88 Test matches.

ALSO READ | Sunil Gavaskar Slams ICC On National Television For Mysterious 'hat-trick Rule' In Tests

Rishabh Pant career stats in Tests

The wicketkeeper-batsman is currently playing his 17th Test match for team India. The cricketer's career started on a promising note, however, he has seen several ups and downs in his young career already. Pant has amassed 1179 runs in his career so far and also boasts of a healthy batting average of 45.34.

The left-hander has two centuries to his name and has also scored five fifties in the longer format. It is worth mentioning that Rishabh Pant is the first Indian wicketkeeper to smash a century in both Australia and England. Moreover, many cricket pundits have often compared his aggressive batting style to that of Adam Gilchrist's.

ALSO READ | India Vs England: Advertising Board Falls On Dom Bess' Head During Press Conference

Rishabh Pant wins the first-ever ICC Player of the Month award

A month to remember Down Under for @RishabhPant17 and India 🌏



Congratulations to the inaugural winner of the ICC Men’s Player of the Month award 👏



📝 https://t.co/aMWlU9Xq6H pic.twitter.com/g7SQbvukh6 — ICC (@ICC) February 8, 2021

India vs England live streaming details

For India vs England live streaming in India, fans can tune in to the Star Sports Network. Meanwhile, for India vs England live scores, one can visit the official website and social media pages of the BCCI and England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB). The live streaming of the India vs England 1st Test is also available for fans on the Disney+ Hotstar app.

ALSO READ | 'Vaccine Against No Balls?' Quips Bhogle As Indian Bowlers Default 27 Times At Chepauk

Image source: cricket.com.au

Stay updated on the latest IND VS AUS news, IND VS AUS updates, IND VS AUS schedule, IND VS AUS matches and more. From live updates to breaking news, Republic World brings you all the live updates online so that you don't miss out on the IND VS AUS extravaganza.