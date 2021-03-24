Rishabh Pant Teases Rohit Sharma During COVID-19 Test, Hitman Hilariously Responds: WATCH

Team India wicketkeeper Rishabh Pant is well known for his antics on the field and the youngster continues to display his chirpy side off it as well. The Delhi Capitals superstar was not part of the side during the first ODI in Pune on Tuesday, but made his presence felt off it, following the game. The 23-year-old hilariously trolled Team India vice-captain Rohit Sharma, who got tested for coronavirus during his stay in the bio-bubble.

Rishabh Pant pokes fun at Rohit Sharma following the COVID-19 test

With the coronavirus cases rising in the country, the BCCI decided to host the last three matches of the five-game T20I series in Ahmedabad without spectators. The decision carried into the three-match ODI series, which kicked off in June on Tuesday. Team India are also confined to their bio-bubble and the players are regularly tested to stave off any threat of a potential covid-19 breach.

During one such testing, wicketkeeper Rishabh Pant decided to poke fun at Rohit Sharma, soon after his COVID-19 test. The 23-year-old shared a video on Instagram in which Pant approaches Sharma during the test and quips: “Kaise ho bhaiyya (How are you brother?)” soon after the Indian opener went through the process. The Hitman, in response, flicks the middle finger to the camera and Pant, who soon posted it on his Instagram story.

Indian cricket lovers would be hoping that the Rohit Sharma injury from the first ODI is not a serious one. Rohit Sharma and Shreyas Iyer had not taken part in the field due to the respective injuries, in a game which India sealed by 66 runs. The Rohit Sharma injury was caused after he was hit on the elbow while batting, and the Mumbai Indians was in visible discomfort but is likely to retain his place in the XI for the second ODI. Meanwhile, Iyer has been ruled out of the ODI series due to a shoulder dislocation, and the likes of Suryakumar Yadav and Rishabh Pant are eyeing a place in the side as his replacement. Incidentally, Rohit Sharma and Shreyas Iyer are the captains of the Mumbai Indians and Delhi Capitals in the IPL respectively, as the 2020 season saw both these sides reach the final.

India vs England highlights: Men in Blue clinch dominant 66-run win as debutants star

Team India got off to a perfect start in the three-match ODI series after claiming a 66-run win over the visitors in Pune. Shikhar Dhawan (98) and captain Virat Kohli (56) set up the Men in Blue's good start before KL Rahul and Krunal Pandya steered the team to a competitive 317 in the first innings with a quick-fire century stand. Prasidh Krishna was expensive in his first spell but bounced back to clinch four in the game, becoming the first Indian bowler to do so on debut, making it to the India vs England highlights. England were bowled out for 251 in their pursuit of India's first innings total, handing the Men in Blue an early advantage in the series.

