Rishabh Pant To Captain Delhi Capitals In IPL 2021, Shreyas Iyer Ruled Out With Injury

With Shreyas Iyer being ruled out of the IPL 2021, the Delhi Capitals have appointed young gun Rishabh Pant as the skipper for the upcoming season. Pant, who has been in red-hot form for India across formats, will assume the leadership duties for the first time in his career. Notably, Pant played a key role in Delhi's successful campaign back in 2019 and in 2020 when it reached the season finale. This will be Rishabh Pant’s debut as IPL captain. The 23-year-old wicketkeeper-batsman has captained Delhi’s state team in the past.

"Shreyas has taken DC to newer heights ever since he took on the role of captain, leading the team to its very first final last year. The franchise will always be there for any assistance and support he may require at any step. Shreyas will be missed immensely, and we can't wait to see him in DC colours once again. We wish him a speedy recovery," the Delhi Capitals said in a statement.

Throwing weight behind Rishabh Pant's appointment as the Delhi captain, Iyer said that the young gun was the 'best man'for the job. “When I sustained the shoulder injury, and Delhi Capitals needed a leader for this edition of the IPL, I had no doubt that Rishabh would be the best man for the job. He has all my good wishes to make amazing things happen with our absolutely incredible team. I’m going to miss the team tremendously, and will be cheering for them throughout,” Iyer said in a statement.

'Humbled' by the new role, Pant remarked that he is raring to assume the leadership of the team and thanked the team owners for reposing faith in him. "Delhi is where I grew up, and where my IPL journey began six years ago. To lead this team one day is a dream I've always harboured. And today, as that dream comes true, I feel humbled. I am truly grateful, especially to our team owners, who considered me capable enough for this role. With an amazing coaching staff, and a plethora of accomplished seniors around me, I can't wait to give my absolute best for Delhi Capitals," Pant said.

Image Credits: PTI

