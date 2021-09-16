Rishabh Pant To Continue As Captain Of Delhi Capitals For Remainder Of IPL 2021

Delhi Capitals on Thursday announced that Rishabh Pant will continue as captain of the side for the remainder of the IPL 2021 season. Delhi Capitals issued a press release on September 16, confirming that Pant will continue to lead the side in the second phase of IPL 2021 in the UAE. Pant was named captain of Delhi Capitals earlier this year after the franchise's regular skipper Shreyas Iyer sustained a shoulder injury while playing against England. Iyer was recently declared fit to play cricket again following which speculations surrounding Pant's captaincy started doing rounds.

Pant led Delhi Capitals to the top of the points table while captaining the side in absence of Shreyas Iyer earlier this year. Pant started his captaincy journey against his idol, MS Dhoni, as his side secured a comprehensive 7 wicket-win over Chennai Super Kings in their first match. Delhi Capitals will resume the second phase of IPL 2021 as leader of the charts with three more wins needed to qualify for the playoffs. Pant has played 76 matches for Delhi Capitals in the IPL and has scored 2,292 runs at an average of 35.26, including 1 century and 14 half-centuries.

Even though Pant is all set to keep his captaincy role for Delhi Capitals, Shreyas Iyer has also had an outstanding record for the team. Iyer helped the Delhi Capitals to reach their maiden IPL final in the previous edition in the UAE, where the side lost to Mumbai Indians in the season finale. In terms of individual achievement, Iyer has scored 2,200 runs in 79 IPL matches at an average of 31.42. He has smacked 16 half-centuries to date.

The IPL 2021 was postponed after multiple players and support staff members returned positive tests ahead of the penultimate match of the first half of the season. The BCCI later announced that the remainder of the tournament has been moved to the UAE, keeping in mind the safety and security of all stakeholders involved. The second phase of IPL 2021 will be held between September 19 and October 15, days before the start of the ICC T20 World Cup in the UAE. Delhi Capitals will play its first match against Sunrisers Hyderabad on September 22.

