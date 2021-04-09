Rishabh Pant To Endorse E-tailor Brand With Same Last Name As His; More Details Revealed

The 2021 season of the Indian Premier League is about to get underway in a couple of hours time with the first match in Chennai all set to be played between defending champions Mumbai Indians and Royal Challengers Bangalore. The second match of the tournament will be played between Delhi Capitals led by Rishabh Pant and Chennai Super Kings led by MS Dhoni. The CSK vs DC match will be played on Saturday, April 10 at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai and ahead of this big clash, Delhi Capitals' new skipper Rishabh Pant was named as the brand ambassador for The (Pant) Project. The Pant Project will see the cricketer become the face of The PanT20 Collection available on www.pantproject.com .

CSK vs DC: Rishabh Pant signed for The Pant project

As per the information in the press release, The Pant Project, which was launched in India in October 2020, offers a full-service E-Tailor solution for custom-made pants for men across India. The brand’s ambition to be India’s #1 Direct-to-Consumer Clothing Brand and the world’s leading new-age E-Tailor comes at a time when people are preferring an online shopping experience from the comfort and safety of their homes, where buying is just a click away.

Jab se @PantProject discover kiya, I knew it was the right fit! Be it on the pitch, or at home; I have found my comfy stylish pant. Ready to up your pant game?

Visit https://t.co/UcjyO9g0eY for the finest custom made pants in luxury fabrics. #Pantxpantproject #ThePantProject pic.twitter.com/06PMsvslRb — Rishabh Pant (@RishabhPant17) April 9, 2021

Rishabh Pant also seemed to be excited about the partnership and said that as a professional cricketer and someone who is in the public eye, The Pant Project’s new collection helps him move around comfortably while looking dapper at the same time. He loves that it is a homegrown brand and he is honoured to have the PanT20 collection named after himself. The Pant Project offers personalised services to their clients which includes customised pants with an option of free monogramming, free customizations, shipping and alterations, premium fabric options and free video consultation with their stylists. The brand aims to use technology to revolutionize the traditional tailoring and retail shopping experience and provide clients with a hassle-free clothing solution from the comfort of their homes.

Rishabh Pant net worth

According to Networthopedia, the Rishabh Pant net worth stands at an estimated $3.5 million. This figure is remarkable for a sportsperson aged just 23. One of the reasons for such a high net worth is Pant's hefty paycheques from playing in the IPL, as well as, his lucrative brand endorsements contracts with companies like SG and Adidas Cricket for bat and kit sponsorship.

Delhi Capitals captain 2021

Rishabh Pant was appointed as the captain of the team after regular skipper Shreyas Iyer was sidelined due to injury. This will be Rishabh Pant’s debut as an IPL team's captain. Speaking on Pant being appointed as the Delhi Capitals captain 2021, Iyer said that the young gun was the 'best man' for the job. The Mumbai cricketer said that he had no doubt that Pant would be the best man for the job. He also added that he is going to miss the team tremendously, and will be cheering for them throughout.

Delhi Capitals squad

Rishabh Pant (Captain), Ajinkya Rahane, Amit Mishra, Avesh Khan, Axar Patel, Harshal Patel, Ishant Sharma, Kagiso Rabada, Prithvi Shaw, Ravichandran Ashwin, Shikhar Dhawan, Shimron Hetmyer, Marcus Stoinis, Lalit Yadav, Anrich Nortje, Pravin Dubey, Chris Woakes, Steve Smith, Manimaran Siddharth, Tom Curran, Umesh Yadav, Lukman Meriwala, Vishnu Vinod, Ripal Patel and Sam Billings.

Image: Rishabh Pant / Twitter