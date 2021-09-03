Rishabh Pant To Remain Delhi Capitals' Captain For Remainder Of IPL 2021 Season: Report

Rishabh Pant is set to remain the Delhi Capitals captain despite Shreyas Iyer returning to the team. Earlier this year, Pant was named the Delhi Capitals captain because Iyer had suffered a shoulder injury that ruled him out of the IPL. However, with IPL set to return after five months because of the COVID pandemic, Iyer is fit to return to the squad.

Rishabh Pant to remain Delhi Capitals' captain

It seems the Delhi Capitals are happy with Rishabh Pant's performance as they have decided to stick with him for captaincy. The remainder of the IPL will commence on September 19 in the United Arab Emirates. According to PTI, a senior BCCI source told them that an announcement for the same is just a formality. With Pant set to captain the side, it will be interesting to see how the team dynamics change when Iyer returns alongside him.

Rishabh Pant's stats from first half of IPL 2021

While Rishabh Pant is not enjoying a good outing in the current England vs India Test series, he had an outstanding IPL 2021 first half. The Delhi Capitals skipper scored 213 runs at a strike rate of 131.48. Under his leadership, Delhi Capitals have won six games and lost two. As things stand, Delhi Capitals lead the IPL 2021 standings with 12 points, two points clear off Chennai Super Kings and Royal Challengers Bangalore, having played a game more.

Meanwhile, Pant's overall record for Delhi Capitals is outstanding as well. Pant has smashed 2,079 runs at an average of 35.23. In a total of 68 matches, he has smacked one century and 12 fifties.

Shreyas Iyer's stint as Delhi Capitals' captain

Even though Rishabh Pant is set to replace Shreyas Iyer as Delhi Capitals' captain, the former skipper has had an outstanding record for the team. Iyer helped the Delhi Capitals to reach their maiden IPL final in the previous edition. As a result of such an impressive record as captain, it is surprising that the team would make such a decision. In terms of personal scores, Iyer has hit 2,200 runs in 79 IPL matches at an average of 31.42. He has smacked 16 half-centuries to date.

(Image Credits: PTI)