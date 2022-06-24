Rishabh Pant Toils With Indian Bowlers, Reaches 50 With Outrageous Scoop Off Umesh; WATCH

The Indian Test Team is currently playing a four-day warm-up match against Leicestershire CCC in order to prepare for their upcoming Test against England. Four members of the touring Indian side are part of the home team so that everyone in the squad could get some practice ahead of the highly-anticipated fifth Test of the series being continued from 2021. Cheteshwar Pujara, Rishabh Pant, Jasprit Bumrah, and Prasidh Krishna have been added to the Leicestershire roster for the warm-up match.

The second day of the practice game saw Indian wicketkeeper Rishabh Pant release the full might of his cricketing arsenal against his own teammates. The batter smashed Indian bowlers all around the park as he scored a half-century in the game. To reach his milestone, the 24-year-old hit an incredible scoop off veteran Umesh Yadav's bowling. The Team India star was the highest run-scorer for Leicestershire in their first innings on Friday as he scored 76 off 87 balls before being dismissed by Ravindra Jadeja.

Pant was also the sole half-centurion for Leicestershire in the first innings. None of his teammates were able to cross the 34-run mark. The Indian bowlers eventually bowled Leicestershire out for 244 runs, two runs short of what India made in their first innings. India had earlier declared their innings at 246/8 with KS Bharat and Mohammed Shami finishing unbeaten at scores of 70 and 18 runs, respectively.

India are currently batting in their second innings with Shubman Gill and KS Bharat in the middle. The duo opened the batting for the team in the second innings in absence of skipper Rohit Sharma, who had opened the batting alongside Gill in the first innings. The side are batting at 19/0 in 4 overs with a lead of 21 runs at the time of writing this copy.

India vs Leicestershire CCC

India: Rohit Sharma (Captain), Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, Hanuma Vihari, KS Bharat (wk), Ravindra Jadeja, Shardul Thakur, Mohammed Shami, Mohammed Siraj, and Umesh Yadav.

Leicestershire CCC: Sam Evans (Captain), Rehan Ahmed, Sam Bates (wk), Nat Bowley, Will Davis, Joey Evison, Louis Kimber, Abi Sakande, Roman Walker, Cheteshwar Pujara, Rishabh Pant, Jasprit Bumrah, and Prasidh Krishna.