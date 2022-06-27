Rishabh Pant Turns Blind Eye To COVID-19 Announcement, Poses With Fans As Cases Surge

Indian wicketkeeper Rishabh Pant became the talk of the town in the cricketing world for scoring a half-century in the first innings of India’s four-day tour game against Leicestershire, where he was playing for the home side. The 24-year-old stuck to his aggressive form of batting in order to score runs for the County Championship team and later earned praises for his special gesture towards kids at the Uptonsteel Cricket Ground. After the match, the Indian wicketkeeper was spotted taking a group picture and signing autographs.

It is pertinent to mention that the match's announcer had laid down a few essential COVID-19 protocols earlier. The announcer revealed that the Indian players won’t take selfies or sign autographs with fans during the warm-up match. However, Pant seemed to have different plans altogether, as he didn’t step back from putting a smile on the children’s faces.

Ground announcer at the #IndiaTourMatch: “During the course of #LEIvIND, India’s players will not be signing autographs or taking selfies with any fans.”



Rishabh Pant: pic.twitter.com/tVtMcG29iQ — Nakul Pande (@NakulMPande) June 25, 2022

Rishabh Pant's fiery knock during India vs Leicestershire

Coming back to the match, India scored 246/8 in the first innings, as Srikar Bharat starred with the best knock of 70 runs in 111 balls. Roman Walker took a total of five wickets for the hosts in the first innings, before they scored 244/10 in the second. Batting at no. 5, Pant scored 76 runs in 87 balls with the help of 14 fours and a six.

Virat Kohli returns to batting form with a half-century

Meanwhile, India put up an impressive batting display in their second batting innings, as they went on to declare at 364/7. Opening the batting, Srikar Bharat and Shubman Gill scored 43 and 38 runs respectively, followed by Hanuman Vihari’s 20 off 55. Shreyas Iyer contributed with 62 runs, while Ravindra Jadeja remained unbeaten on 56 runs. At the same time, former skipper Kohli also hit a knock of 67 runs.

What's next for India?

However, with the tour game drawn, India will now head into the fifth Test against England, which begins on July 1 at Edgbaston. The upcoming Test will conclude the five-match Test series between both countries in 2021, which was postponed due to a Covid-19 outbreak in the Indian camp. India will also face England in a three-match ODI and T20I series, as part of India’s tour of England in 2022.

(Image: @NakulMPande/Twitter)