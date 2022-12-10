Last Updated:

Rishabh Pant Under Fire For ‘disrespectful’ Commercial At Expense Of Classical Musicians

Rishabh Pant is currently receiving scrutiny for featuring in a disrespectful ad towards classical singing and making a joke at the expense of the art.

Jigyanshushri Mahanta
Team India cricketer Rishabh Pant became a talking point on social media after a renowned Indian filmmaker called him out for mocking classical singers and making jokes at the expense of the art form in a recent ad. Popular Bollywood director Hansal Mehta took to his official Twitter handle on Saturday morning and revealed his displeasure with the 25-year-old. He shared the commercial by a popular Indian fantasy sports app and called it ‘disgusting’ and ‘disrespectful’.

“This is a disgusting and disrespectful commercial. Pimp yourself but not at the cost of ridiculing art and its rich traditions. I demand that @Dream11 pulls this down,” Mehta wrote on Twitter. While the tweet went viral within no time, another Twitter user refuted to the director’s take and said, “I don't see how it's ridiculing art? It's just saying that HE will be bad at it.”

'I usually enjoy satire but this ain’t satire!'

Meanwhile, Hansal then explained his side by pointing out that the commercial ridicules ‘Hindustani  classical music’. “The stereotypical musicians, his outfit and applause of the audience for the mockery. I found it disrespectful and distasteful. The script, the execution is in terrible taste. I usually enjoy satire but this ain’t satire!,” Hansal Mehta added. It is pertinent to mention that the Indian cricketer is yet to reply to the filmmaker’s comments.

Twitter divided over Rishabh Pant's commercial

It is pertinent to mention that the filmmaker’s tweet received several other reactions, where users were divided in their opinions. “I'm not sure how it ridicules Hindustani classical music. In fact, even the musicians on stage are shocked by how bad Pant as a musician is. There is no applause AFTER he performs as a musician. The applause is before where the audience supposedly assumes he is a good musician,” a user tweeted.

At the same time, another user had a slightly different take, as he claimed that the video might be disrespectful, but it shouldn’t be pulled down while referring to the Freedom of expression and speech. “It’s in bad taste. Sure. Agreed. But why pull it down? IMO, Freedom of expression should be absolute as long as it’s not inciting violence or harm to anyone. Also, art and its rich traditions will remain intact forever but silly ads like these will be forgotten in seconds,” he said.

More reactions to the tweet calling out Rishabh Pant

