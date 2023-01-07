Rishabh Pant Undergoes Successful Knee Surgery In Mumbai, He Is Recovering Fast: Reports

Indian cricketer Rishabh Pant underwent successful knee surgery on Friday, days after he was involved in a car accident on the Delhi-Dehradun highway. Pant, who was airlifted to Mumbai on Wednesday, underwent the surgery at Kokilaben Dhirubhai Ambani Hospital and Medical Research Institute. The surgery was done under the supervision of the medical team at the hospital. According to reports, Pant is recovering fast from the operation.

Cricketer Rishabh Pant's knee surgery was successfully conducted yesterday at a private hospital in Mumbai. He is under the supervision of the medical team and is recovering fast: Sources



Pant's car collided with the divider on NH-58 near Manglaur and rolled over multiple times before catching fire. The accident happened at around 5:30 am on December 30. Pant was going to Roorkee from Delhi to meet his relatives and was alone in his car when the accident occurred. Pant is said to have smashed the windscreen of his car to escape before the vehicle blew up in flames. According to the police, Pant fell asleep behind the wheel which caused the accident.

Pant was admitted to the Max hospital in Dehradun for primary treatment. He was later shifted to Mumbai for further treatment. After being moved to Mumbai, the BCCI issued a statement, where they said that Pant will undergo surgery at the hospital and will continue to be monitored by the Team India medical team throughout his recovery and rehabilitation.

Image: BCCI