Rishabh Pant Uploads Images Of Trying To Walk In Crutches After Car Accident; See Pics

After suffering a horrific accident towards the end of last year, Rishabh Pant has put up another post on social media to update his fans about his recovery.

Vidit Dhawan
Rishabh Pant

Image: AP/Twitter


After suffering a horrific accident towards the end of last year, Team India star wicket-keeper Rishabh Pant is recovering day by day. The 25-year-old put up another post on February 10 to update his fans about his health status. In the picture, Pant can be seen walking using crutches. He captioned his post, "One step forward, one step stronger, one step better."

Pant has been regular in providing his fans with updates

A few weeks ago, Rishabh Pant had taken to his official Instagram handle and explained how grateful he was to everyone who had supported him and wished him well during these difficult times. "I am humbled and grateful for all the support and good wishes. I am glad to let you know that my surgery was a success. The road to recovery has begun and I am ready for the challenges ahead. Thank you to the @BCCI, @JayShah & government authorities for their incredible support," wrote Pant.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Rishabh Pant (@rishabpant)

Via another post, Pant also thanked the two heroes that saved him after he met with his horrific accident. The 25-year-old explained how he would be forever 'grateful' and 'indebted' to them.

