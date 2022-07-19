Rishabh Pant Uses 'Mirzapur' Quote In Latest Twitter Post, Gets Response From Munna Bhaiya

Star wicket-keeper batter Rishabh Pant took to his official social media handle and used a quote from Mirzapur in his latest post following his heroics in Team India's win over England in the third ODI. Pant was instrument in guiding India to a famous series win over England at Old Trafford. After he put up the post he received a reply from none other than Munna Bhaiya (Divyendu Sharma) of Mirzapur.

Munna Bhaiya responds to Rishabh Pant

Taking to his official Twitter handle on July 19, Rishabh Pant wrote in Hindi, "We are adding a new rule. The person sitting on Mirzapur's chair can change the rule at any time - Munna Bhaiiya." Munna Bhaiya himself responded to the post by stating Pant was capable enough to 'sit on throne'.

Aur hum ek naya niyam add kar rahe hain, Mirzapur ki gaddi pe baithne wala kabhi bhi niyam badal sakta hai – Munna Bhaiya. 😅#RP17 pic.twitter.com/kSpyG6B4yk — Rishabh Pant (@RishabhPant17) July 19, 2022

aap yogya hain 👏🏻👏🏻👏🏻 — divyenndu (@divyenndu) July 19, 2022

ENG vs IND: Pant's heroics help Team India clinch series 2-1

India defeated England by five wickets in the final ODI to clinch the three-match series 2-1 on Sunday. Sent into bat, skipper Jos Buttler top-scored with 60 while opener Jason Roy made 41, as England were bowled out for 259. For India, Hardik Pandya was the pick of the bowlers with figures of 4/24, while Yuzvendra Chahal took three wickets for 60.

While chasing a target of 260, Team India lost their top three batters early, as captain Rohit Sharma, Shikhar Dhawan and Virat Kohli managed scores of only 17, 1 and 17 respectively. From then on, it was all about Rishabh Pant, who was aided at the other end by Hardik Pandya.

The duo added 133 runs for the fifth wicket before the latter was dismissed after scoring 71 runs off just 55 deliveries. Pant went on to smack his first ODI century. He scored 125 runs off 113 deliveries, in an inning that included 16 fours and two sixes. As for the English bowlers, only Reece Topley managed to inflict some damage by adding with impressive figures of 3/35. As a result of Pant's impressive knock, Team India went on to win the three-match series by a score of 2-1.

Brief scores: England 259 all out in 45.5 overs (Jos Buttler 60, Jason Roy 41; Hardik Pandya 4/24, Yuzvendra Chahal 3/60). India: 261 for 5 in 42.1 overs (Rishabh Pant 125 not out, Hardik Pandya 71; Reece Topley 3/35).

(Inputs from PTI)