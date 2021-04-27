Rishabh Pant Vs Shikhar Dhawan? Delhi Stars Race To Follow Sehwag's Feat In DC-RCB Clash

As the Delhi Capitals gear up to take on the Royal Challengers Bangalore at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad, an intra-squad battle between Delhi stars shall ensue as they set their eyes on a massive milestone in IPL history. Skipper Rishabh Pant will put on his running shoes against Shikhar Dhawan to clinch the milestone of completing 200 boundaries for the Delhi Capitals in the IPL.

While Pant is just one hit away, Shikhar Dhawan needs to smash two fours in the match against Bangalore to reach the landmark. Between the two, whoever reaches the summit first, will be the second batsman after former Delhi skipper Virender Sehwag to do so.

Prithvi Shaw's eyes another milestone

Returning to form after a dismal show in the IPL 2020, young gun Prithvi Shaw has often fired Delhi off to a fiery start this season around. In the previous game, he scored a quickfire half-century before falling to an unfortunate run-out. Shaw is now just 8 runs short of 1000 IPL runs. If Shaw gets there against RCB, he will become the second-youngest player to get to the milestone. Delhi skipper Rishabh Pant was the youngest to achieve the same feat.

Pant wins the toss

Winning the toss in Ahmedabad, Rishabh Pant has opted to field first against Bangalore. The young skipper has brought in Ishant Sharma in place of Ravichandran Ashwin, who has left the IPL 2021 midway. On the other hand, Virat Kohli has made two changes to his playing XI after the defeat against Chennai Super Kings. RCB have brought in Rajat Patidar in place of Navdeep Saini whereas Daniel Sams makes his Bangalore debut.

"Dew is a big factor here. I think it came as early as the first innings. So we got to set a nice foundation, need to have wickets in hand and go hard. We need to keep that intent going. Saini makes way for Rajat Patidar, he will bat at 3 to give us a bit more batting. Daniel Sams replaces Dan Christian," said Kohli at the toss.

DC vs RCB Head To Head Record

In terms of record, RCB and DC have played 25 matches in IPL history, with RCB winning 15 matches and Delhi Capitals winning 10. In their last IPL meeting, Delhi Capitals prevailed over the Royal Challengers Bangalore by six wickets in Abu Dhabi. A half-century from Devdutt Padikkal and 35 from AB de Villiers helped RCB reach 152/7 in 20 overs. In reply, Shikhar Dhawan (54) and Ajinkya Rahane (60) put on 88-runs for the second wicket to lay the foundation for a six-wicket win for the Capitals.