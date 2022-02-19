Rishabh Pant Was Happy Seeing Rovman Powell 'hit Bullets' Against India; Here's Why

Indian wicketkeeper-batter Rishabh Pant was all praise for West Indies batter Rovman Powell on Friday after the latter lit Eden Gardens on fire with his destructive batting prowess. Powell's spectacular power-hitting during the second T20I between India and the West Indies wowed everyone. Powell's 36-ball 68-run innings featured four boundaries and five sixes. When questioned about his new IPL teammate's power-hitting, Rishabh Pant joked that he was feeling happy in the back of his mind after watching Powell, knowing that the batter will be playing for Delhi Capitals next season. Powell was sold to Delhi Capitals at the IPL 2022 mega auction for Rs. 2.8 crore.

"I think he (Rovman Powell) was hitting bullets out there. At the back of my mind, I was happy also because he is going to play for Delhi (Capitals) but at the end of the day when you are playing for India, you want to win every match," Pant said in his post-match interview.

India vs West Indies T20I: Rishabh Pant smashes 52 off 28 balls

Meanwhile, living up to his reputation, Pant played some big shots as well to help India win the match. After losing early wickets in the form of Ishan Kishan and Rohit Sharma, Pant smashed 52 runs off just 28 balls to help India attain a massive total. Pant was sent to the crease after Suryakumar Yadav was dismissed with India on 72-3. Pant remained unbeaten throughout the innings, helping India reach 186-5 in 20 overs. He added 76 runs for the fifth wicket alongside Venkatesh Iyer.

Indian bowlers then restricted West Indies for 178-3 in 20 overs. Nicholas Pooran and Rovman Powell forged a crucial 100-run partnership in the middle to help West Indies close in on the target. However, after Bhuvneshwar Kumar returned in the 19th over to dismiss Pooran, it was all over for the visitors as they failed to amass the rest of the runs in remaining deliveries. Pooran was dismissed by Kumar for 62 off 41 balls.

West Indies required 25 runs to win in the final over. Harshal Patel bowled the final over and managed to defend 25 runs despite Powell hitting him for two back-to-back sixes. Powell remained unbeaten at 68 off 36 balls but he couldn't finish the game for West Indies. West Indies lost the game by 8 runs. Pant was adjudged the player of the match for his outstanding knock.

Image: RovmanPowell/Insta/PTI

