Rishabh Pant, Washington Sundar Set To Have Major Sporting Honour In Their Name In 2032

The Brisbane Cricket Ground, also known as the Gabba might receive a budget of 1 billion Australian dollars for its renewal in an attempt to confirm the bid to host the closing and opening ceremony of the Olympics 2032. The Gabba is located in Brisbane, the capital of Queensland, where it resides in the suburbs of Woolloongabba from which the nickname 'Gabba' was derived. The 2020 Olympics that were set to take place in Tokyo were postponed to July 2021 due to the pandemic situation.

Gabba to likely prepare for the Olympics

In February, Brisbane was announced as the preferred bidder for hosting the Olympics taking into account the rich cultural heritage of the Brisbane Cricket Ground. The interim CEO of Cricket Australia, Nick Hockley said that the Gabba is one of the most iconic cricket grounds and he was delighted that the Queensland Government agreed to a major renewal of the ground if Brisbane won the right to host the Olympics 2032. Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison also supported Brisbane's bid and told the International Olympic Committee that all levels of government in the country were firmly behind it.

Just like that, we pull up stumps on another cricket season at The Gabba! Thanks to all those cricket fanatics who joined us across the summer! We’ll see you back for an even bigger 2020/21 season ðŸ https://t.co/t4lLXJWsfq pic.twitter.com/cjlpwK3vwh — The Gabba (@GabbaBrisbane) February 28, 2020

India vs Australia Gabba Test 2021 heroics

India vs Australia Gabba Test 2021 was one of the most memorable cricket matches for Indian fans. It was the first time since 1988 that the Australians had lost in the Brisbane Cricket Ground. The Test thriller saw Rishabh Pant emerge as the Player of the Match. The 4th Test of India vs Australia series saw Marnus Labuschagne score a brilliant century taking the Australians to a score of 369 in their first innings.

In their first batting innings, India saw Shardul Thakur and Washington Sundar score a brilliant half-century each that gave India the upper hand with a score of 336 runs. In their second innings, the Australians put up a defining score of 294 runs with significant contributions from every player and Mohammad Siraj taking a 5 wicket haul. In return, Rishabh Pant took the responsibility on his shoulders to finish the chase by scoring 89 runs from 138 balls and remaining at the crease to witness the glorious moment of victory.

A major honour for Indian cricketers

If Brisbane wins the bid to host the Olympics 2032, players like Rishabh Pant, Washington Sundar and Shardul Thakur will feel honoured to secure a victory for team India at an Olympics venue. This feat will only make India vs Australia Gabba Test 2021 victory sweeter. Team India can claim that they have a historic win at an Olympic venue.

Image Source: The Gabba Twitter