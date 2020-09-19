'Rishabh Pant Will Perform When Situation Comes Around': Delhi Coach Ponting Confident

Ahead of their opening clash against Punjab on Sunday in the IPL 2020, Delhi Head Coach Ricky Ponting has exuded confidence in the squad to perform well in UAE after a 'breakout season' last year. Highlighting the new Delhi arsenal, Ponting added that Proteas pacers Kagiso Rabada and Andrich Nortje are the squad's 'weapons'. The former Australian skipper also noted the capabilities of explosive batsman Rishabh Pant and stated that he is the kind of guy that 'can't be trained' much.

'Last year was outstanding'

In an interview with InsideSport, Ricky Ponting said, "We have a very good squad in place and the last season was probably a breakout season for the team with the rebranding and the change of name. The cricket that we played last year was outstanding. The batting side of things especially when it comes to Indian players is much sorted. We have added some players like Shimron Hetmyer, Marcus Stoinis and Alex Carey as overseas batsmen."

Speaking of the role of Rishabh Pant, Ponting added, "Rishabh Pant knows about his responsibilities but at the same time, he isn't a person you would want to push too hard. I am very hard on him when it comes to the way he goes about his batting and preparations. He is the sort of guy you can't train much he will perform when the situation comes around."

The Delhi Head Coach also shed light on Ajinkya Rahane's responsibility as a senior to the side and revealed that the veteran 'isn't an automatic selection' but his preparation has been great. Ponting added that he has worked 'closely' with Rahane to improve his T20 batting and has already spoken to him about the ream selection.

Coming on to the squad's bowling department, Ponting added that Nortje has been one of the most impressive bowlers since he has arrived. Boasting of the added firepower, the Australian said, " We cannot play all of them in one game so the makeup becomes very important so that we have enough options during the power play, middle and death overs.”

IPL 2020 in UAE

The cash-rich tournament, which was earlier postponed, has been moved to the UAE due to the prevailing COVID-19 situation in India. The tournament is all set to start on September 19 while the final will be played on November 10. The BCCI has already issued an SOP for the tournament and has also allowed COVID-19 replacement during the tournament. This year's edition will also feature COVID replacements that have been allowed by the governing body in view of the pandemic.

Delhi Full Squad

Shreyas Iyer, Prithvi Shaw, Ajinkya Rahane, Shikhar Dhawan, Ishant Sharma, Amit Mishra, Avesh Khan, Sandeep Lamichhane, Kagiso Rabada, Keemo Paul, Mohit Sharma, Lalit Yadav, Axar Patel, Harshal Patel, R Ashwin, Marcus Stoinis, Andrich Nortje, Rishabh Pant, Alex Carey, Shimron Hetmyer, Tushar Deshpande

