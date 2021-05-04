Rishabh Pant Wishes KL Rahul Speedy Recovery From Surgery; Says 'get Well Soon Bro'

Delhi Capitals skipper Rishabh Pant on Tuesday wished KL Rahul a speedy recovery after the Punjab Kings' skipper underwent surgery on Monday in Mumbai. Punjab Kings on its Twitter handle had revealed that KL Rahul was diagnosed with acute appendicitis and therefore he was rushed to the hospital following that. KL Rahul was hospitalised ahead of the clash between Punjab Kings and Delhi Capitals.

"KL Rahul complained of a severe abdomen pain last night and after not responding to medication, he was taken to the emergency room for further tests which revealed that he was diagnosed with acute appendicitis," the franchise said in a statement on Sunday evening.

Now, Delhi Capitals' captain Rishabh Pant took to his Twitter handle and wished his counterpart KL Rahul a speedy recovery:

Get well soon bro, @klrahul11

Sending you prayers and best wishes for a speedy recovery!. — Rishabh Pant (@RishabhPant17) May 4, 2021

Going by the reports of ESPNcricinfo, KL Rahul was flown in a charter plane to Mumbai by Punjab Kings, where he underwent surgery to remove the appendix from his lower right abdomen. As per the report, doctors have informed Punjab Kings that their skipper will be able to resume all physical activity after a week's rest.

IPL 2021 Suspended

In a massive development, BCCI Vice President Rajeev Shukla on Tuesday announced that the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2021 was being suspended indefinitely keeping in mind the COVID-19 situation in the country. The decision to suspend IPL 2021 comes as several teams including Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR), Chennai Super Kings (CSK), and the latest being SunRisers Hyderabad (SRH) and Delhi Capitals (DC) report a breach in the bio-bubble with several players testing positive for the coronavirus.

Sunrisers Hyderabad batsman Wriddhiman Saha and Delhi Capitals spinner Amit Mishra also tested positive for the ungodly virus on Tuesday. The Amit Mishra and Wriddhiman Saha Covid reports prompted the BCCI to take the decision to suspend IPL 2021.

While speaking to Republic World, the BCCI official said that the IPL 2021 has been suspended and not cancelled. He added that the IPL 2021 resumption date will be decided next week in a meeting. The official also assured that all IPL 2021 matches will be rescheduled once they get clearance for shifting the entire tournament to Mumbai and added that until then, the teams will remain in the bio-bubble.

