Rishabh Pant's 3-word Advice To Yuzvendra Chahal Leaves England Skittled For 259/10; Watch

The Indian cricket team earned a five-wicket victory over England on Sunday, in the ODI series decider, which led India to clinch the three-match series by 2-1. In the first innings of the 3rd ODI, being played at the Old Trafford Stadium in Manchester, England were bowled out with 259 runs on the board, courtesy of a clinical bowling effort led by Hardik Pandya and Yuzvendra Chahal. While Pandya cleaned up England’s batting unit with figures of 4/24 in seven overs, Chahal returned with the figures of 3/60.

Apart from his three-wicket haul, Chahal also found himself in the headlines for an incident that transpired in the final over of England’s batting innings. The home side found themselves at 251/8 in 49 overs when Rohit Sharma handed Chahal the ball to deliver the 50th over. While the over began with Craig Overton hitting the wrist spinner for a six in the first ball, Chahal dismissed him in the third delivery.

How did Rishabh Pant's three-word advice to Yuzvendra Chahal help India?

After giving away a single in the fourth ball, Chahal ended up conceding a wide in the penultimate ball. India wicketkeeper Rishabh Pant was then heard giving three-word advice to Chahal, which proved instrumental for the spinner. “Dande pe daal, yahi ball thoda peeche aur rakhna,” the stump mic caught Rishabh saying. When translated to English, Rishabh's suggestion to Chahal goes, “Bowl at stumps,” before adding that he should bowl at the back of the length.

Interestingly, Chahal followed Rishabh’s instructions, which resulted in England’s no. 11 Reece Topley getting bowled out in the 5th ball of the 50th over. Chahal delivered the ball and pitched outside the off stump, which turned sharply and dislodged the stumps. Topley’s dismissal on a duck resulted in England getting folded for 259 runs.

Watch the video of England getting bowled out in the IND vs ENG 3rd ODI:

India claimed victory in the IND vs ENG 3rd ODI with more than six overs to go

Meanwhile, in the second innings of the match, India cruised to the target in 42.1 overs, riding high on Rishabh Pant’s unbeaten 125* runs off 112 balls. Hardik also contributed with 71 runs off 55 balls and won the Player of the Series award for his all-round performance. At the same time, Rishabh Pant was presented with the Player of the Match award for his stellar century.

India’s tour of England 2022 concluded with a 2-1 ODI series triumph for the visitors after they clinched a 2-1 victory in the T20I cricket series. Team India will now gear up for their away ODI series against West Indies, which commences on July 22. It is pertinent to mention here that Shikhar Dhawan will lead the ODI squad for the Windies series, as Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli and other top players have been rested.

(Image: @7444Negi/Twitter)