Rishabh Pant's Antics Behind Stumps Continues, Netizens Urge Keeper To Not Confuse Bowlers

As India stepped onto the Narendra Modi Stadium to defend 186 runs in the fourth T20I against England, Rishabh Pant's voice continued to echo on the stump mic. The young wicketkeeper continued to cheer the team and sometimes also pitched in a word of advice for the bowlers. The young gun's chatter which has been entertaining for fans ever since his glorious tour of Australia, however, did not go down well with fans this time.

As England gained momentum in the second innings, unleashing a blitz against Indian bowlers, fans took Twitter by storm urging Pant to stop 'confusing' the bowlers. Not only fans but L. Sivaramakrishnan, who was in the commentary box, also opined that whatever Pant was advising the Indian bowlers is not working. Although several fans were irate by Pant's 'commentary' from behind the stumps, several fans enjoyed his funny remarks as they likened his style to that of former India captain MS Dhoni.

Here's how netizens reacted

Pant is just confusing Sundar and Chahar now.

Asked both guys to bowl slow and both time Stokes dispatched ball for six. — ∆nkit🏏🇮🇳 (@Armchair_Critic) March 18, 2021

If Indian spinners would just listen to what Rishabh Pant is saying from behind the stumps, they will succeed.#INDvENG — Akshat (@Akshat_Cricket) March 18, 2021

Story of #INDvsENG today

Pant: Bowl Halka (Slow) rakhio.

Stokes: 6 6 6 — N!sth@🦋💫 (@Its_Nistha) March 18, 2021

Am loving Pant’s commentary more than the boring TV commentators the sleepy Sivramakrishnan & Murali kartik who doesn’t know what to speak. #INDvENGt20 — Shahez (@GasHoles) March 18, 2021

Chup ho ja Pant — ∆nkit🏏🇮🇳 (@Armchair_Critic) March 18, 2021

Aakash chopra and or logo se achhi commentary pant behind the stump krta hai....#INDvsENG_2021 — Mr. Dwivedi 🔥 (@vivekdwivedi287) March 18, 2021

England eye series win

After winning the toss, England chose to field first eyeing to win their second consecutive game and also register a series victory. While Rohit Sharma opened the innings with a maximum, KL Rahul's lean patch continued as the Karnataka batsman was dismissed for just 14. Suryakumar Yadav played an impressive debut innings as he announced himself at the international level with a brilliant half-century. An unfortunate dismissal curtailed Suryakumar Yadav's show, however, a fiery cameo from Shreyas Iyer took India to 185 at the end of 20 overs.

England had a jittery start as in-form Jos Buttler was dismissed by Bhuvaneshwar Kumar early. Jason Roy continued to strike the ball well until Hardik Pandya stepped up to pick his first wicket since 2019 by dismissing the English opener. It was then Ben Stokes who took the attack to the Indian bowlers and continued to smash them across the park. It was then Shardul Thakur who turned up to dismiss the star all-rounder and skipper Eoin Morgan. At the moment, England need 46 runs off 22 balls with Chris Jordan and Sam Curran on crease.

