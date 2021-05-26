Rishabh Pant's dapper Picture And Success Mantra Are Making Randeep Hooda Go Gaga

Team India's explosive wicket-keeper batsman Rishabh Pant who is currently serving his quarantine period before flying to the United Kingdom to play the ICC World Test Championship Final and Test series against England, recently shared a dapper picture on his social networking sites. With slicked-back hair and a crisp black blazer, Rishabh Pant also wrote his success mantra in his caption. The 23-year-old wicket-keeper shared his picture on Wednesday and wrote, 'Keep listening to your inner voice.'

Rishabh Pant is part of the 20-man squad which has been announced by the BCCI that will fly to the United Kingdom for the first-ever ICC World Test Championship Final and five-match Test series against England. Rishabh Pant has been in formidable form since India defeated Australia at their den and clinched the four-match Test series by 2-1. In terms of his international Test cricket career, Rishabh Pant has amassed 1358 runs in his career so far from 20 Test matches. Moreover, he also has a healthy batting average of 45.34.

Rishabh Pant's dapper look impresses Bollywood actor Randeep Hooda

After Rishabh Pant shared his dapper photo, Bollywood actor Randeep Hooda was among the many to praise the wicket-keeper batsman. Randeep Hooda commented on Rishabh Pant's Twitter post saying 'Oh Ho Handsome' with an emoji with black glasses.

Oh ho handsome !! 😎 — Randeep Hooda (@RandeepHooda) May 25, 2021

Notably, it is not the first time Randeep Hooda has expressed his admiration for Rishabh Pant. In March this year, the Bollywood actor had lauded Pant's performance against England during the 4 match Test series which India won by 3-1. Hooda had posted a famous Hindi proven along with a picture of Rishabh Pant in Team India's Test jersey saying- "Humne to poot ke paon palne me dekh lia tha," It means predicting someone's success during the initial stages of their career.

'Rishabh Pant Has Magic In Him': Marcus Harris

As people of India have their hopes high on Rishabh Pant for the upcoming WTC Final and Test series against England, Australian cricketer Marcus Harris recently heaped praise on Rishabh Pant over India's historic Test victory at the Gabba. Harris, while speaking to YouTube channel 'Cricket Life Stories', said Pant was "amazing to watch" against the host, adding "He played unbelievable innings". Calling him a "magical talent", Harris said Pant played the best innings on the final day of the fourth Test match, where India chased down the target of 327 runs in the second innings to win the game by 3 wickets.

(Image Credits: PTI/Randeep Hooda/Insta)