Rishabh Pant's Food Preferences Revealed, Keeper Refuses North Indian Dishes In Biobubble

Rishabh Pant played a match-winning hand against England earlier this month as India took home the four-match Test series by a 3-1 margin. The dynamic wicketkeeper-batsman carried his sublime Test form to T20Is as he contributed to India’s recent win over the visitors with a quickfire 26 at the Narendra Modi Stadium. Apparently, Pant, who continues to stay with his teammates in Ahmedabad, has had to make some significant changes to his diet in order to adjust to the bio-bubble.

Rishabh Pant and Rohit Sharma diet revelations amidst India vs England series

According to a revelation to Republic World from a source within the team hotel, Rishabh Pant, along with several other Indian team members, have made changes to their diet while staying together at the team hotel. Pant has been often criticised for his fitness, which even led to his ouster from the national team. The wicketkeeper-batsman shed weight and made a remarkable comeback into the Indian side as he settles himself up for a long haul with Indian cricket.

Interestingly, Rishabh Pant, while staying in the team hotel, is refusing to eat any North Indian food. Instead, he has included Podi dosa and Masala omelette in his diet.

His senior teammate Rohit Sharma, who is known for his love for Vada Pavs, has seemingly made the most changes in his diet. He has been eating Mumbai-style fried egg on brown toast coupled with black coffee. Virat Kohli also prefers to eat organic eggs for breakfast.

Rishabh Pant reverse sweep of Jofra Archer

Just weeks after Rishabh Pant reverse scooped James Anderson, Test cricket’s most proficient pacer, he did the same to England’s white-ball specialist Jofra Archer. The moment in contention occurred during the first T20I between India and England. The Rishabh Pant reverse sweep off Jofra Archer was even hailed by cricketing greats including Kevin Pietersen and Wasim Jaffer.

Holy smokes!

Pant has just played the greatest shot that’s ever been played in cricket.

Reverse sweeping/lifting Archer with a brand new white ball at 90mph for 6.



ðŸ‘€ — Kevin PietersenðŸ¦ (@KP24) March 12, 2021

Reverse laps Anderson for four

Reverse laps Archer for Six

This is Rishabh Pants world

We are just living in it#indvsengt20 #IndvEng pic.twitter.com/34sHYoWtU2 — Wasim Jaffer (@WasimJaffer14) March 12, 2021

Rishabh Pant stats in international cricket

The Rishabh Pant stats in international cricket composes of some impressive numbers. So far in his career, he has represented his national side in 20 Tests, 16 ODIs and 30 T20Is. Pant has scored 1,358 runs across 33 Test innings at an average of 45.26. Moreover, he has compiled 831 runs across both limited-overs formats with three half-centuries. All three of Rishabh Pant’s centuries in international cricket have come in Tests.

India vs England 2021 updates

The Rishabh Pant and Rohit Sharma diet aside, England’s tour of India will now continue with the third T20I. The match is scheduled to be played on Tuesday, March 16 and it will be hosted by the same venue. After the T20Is, the two teams will play a set of three ODIs in Pune to cap-off the two-month long tour.

India levels series with seven-wicket win in second game

Image source: BCCI Twitter