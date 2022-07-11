Rishabh Pant's Giant Avatar Springs Up From Sydney Harbour In New ICC T20 WC Promo; WATCH

Rishabh Pant's stocks have spiked over the years thanks to his unorthodox style of batting. From stepping down the track against fast bowlers to playing reverse lapping shots against James Anderson, Pant has time and again, put forth an exciting batting display. After failing to make an impact during last year's T20 World Cup in UAE, the explosive wicket-keeper batter will be hoping to perform well in the upcoming ICC T20 World Cup in Australia. The International Cricket Council launched their new World Cup promo featuring Rishabh Pant and welcomed him to the tournament.

Promo featuring Rishabh Pant boosts excitement for ICC T20 World Cup

Rishabh Pant has been a notable name in Australia ever since his historic innings at the Gabba in the final Test match of the 2020/21 series. The ICC decided to cash in on his popularity by coming out with a promo which sees Pant appearing from the banks of Sydney Harbour with a helicopter roving over the Sydney Opera house. He is seen in his classic ‘dragging the bat’ walk as he enters the city in a ‘Godzilla-like’ manner.

ENG vs IND 3rsT20: MS Dhoni wears mask to support Rishabh Pant

Rishabh Pant's fanbase seems to be growing each passing day with former India captain MS Dhoni becoming the latest one to join the bandwagon. Dhoni was in attendance during the last two T20I matches and on Sunday, he was seen wearing a mask featuring Rishabh Pant's face ahead of the ENG vs IND 3rd T20I match outside the Trent Bridge stadium. The picture of the same went viral on social media as well. Besides cheering for Pant, Dhoni was also seen chatting with former head coach Ravi Shastri, who is part of the commentary panel for this England tour.

Details about the ICC T20 WC

The forthcoming ICC T20WC in Australia will be played from October 16 to November 13 across seven venues in Australia. The tournament will have a total of 45 matches, which will be played across Adelaide, Brisbane, Geelong, Hobart, Melbourne, Perth, and Sydney. The venues which will host the matches are Adelaide Oval, The Gabba, Kardinia Park Stadium, Bellerive Oval, Melbourne Cricket Ground, Perth Stadium, and Sydney Cricket Ground. The final of the upcoming T20 World Cup will be contested under the lights at the Melbourne Cricket Ground. The ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2022 was originally scheduled to be held in 2020, however, it was rescheduled to 2022 after the entire globe suffered from the Covid-19 pandemic.