'Memories Never Change': Rishabh Pant's Girlfriend Isha Negi Posts Throwback Picture

Rishabh Pant's girlfriend TV actress Isha Negi on Friday shared a throwback picture where she is seen reminiscing old memories with Pant by her side.

'The best thing about memories': Isha Negi

Taking to Instagram, Isha posted a picture of her and boyfriend, Rishabh Pant, supposedly at a picnic spot as the duo is joined by a couple more people as well who might either be their friends or cousins. She captioned it as 'The best thing about memories is, they never change'.

Meanwhile, the young stumper is currently in the UAE to participate in the upcoming edition of the Indian Premier League that gets underway on September 19. He will be representing the Delhi Capitals.

'Smashing sixes at will': Delhi Capitals

Delhi Capitals posted a video of their recent practice session at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium where Pant was seen taking the spinners to the cleaners. In the video, the southpaw can be seen playing some delightful shots. He hit the ball out of the park on three occasions- A flick towards mid-wicket, walking across the stumps, and heaving one to the leg side and after he struck his third consecutive maximum, the stumper was seen raising both his hands in delight. The Capitals captioned it as 'An Indian southpaw smashing sixes off spinners at will in Sharjah'. The franchise then wondered where had one seen Rishabh doing this before.

An Indian southpaw smashing sixes off spinners at will in Sharjah 🔥



Well, where have we heard that before? 😉#Dream11IPL #YehHaiNayiDilli @RishabhPant17 pic.twitter.com/u0MqpKEftE — Delhi Capitals (Tweeting from 🇦🇪) (@DelhiCapitals) September 8, 2020

Delhi Capitals in IPL 2020

The Capitals had finished third last season after losing to the eventual runners-up CSK in Qualifier 2. At the same time, a new look Delhi franchise (formerly known as Delhi Daredevils till the 2018 edition) had also made it to the playoffs for the first time after seven years.

They will be hoping to climb two more steps this time around. Delhi will also have the services of two of their new recruits who are Team India's current Test specialists as well i.e. Ravichandran Ashwin and Ajinkya Rahane.

Just like the previous edition, the Capitals will be led by the young skipper Shreyas Iyer and they will be hoping to go all the way this time around.

DC will kick off their campaign when they lock horns against Kings XI Punjab at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium, Dubai on September 20.

