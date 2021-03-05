Rishabh Pant's Managers JSW Sport Ink Principal Sponsorship Deal With Delhi Capitals

On Friday, Indian Premier League side Delhi Capitals announced JSW Group as the Principal Sponsor of the franchise ahead of the IPL 2021. Both parties have currently agreed upon a two-year deal that is set to expire in 2023. The franchise has shown faith and belief in the team as JSW Group has focused on continuing their association with them.

DC 🤝🏻 @TheJSWGroup until 2️⃣0️⃣2️⃣3️⃣ 🤩



A successful partnership continues, as we've extended our association with our Principal Sponsor for the next three seasons 🙌🏻



Read more: https://t.co/1NRjWJU0lp#YehHaiNayiDilli pic.twitter.com/b1xdeRkJjD — Delhi Capitals (@DelhiCapitals) March 5, 2021

JSW Group and Delhi Capitals to continue their collaboration

The Principal Sponsorship deal gives JSW Group the right to place its logo and branding on the Delhi-based franchises' jersey as well as give them the opportunity to use the team’s home ground for in-stadia branding of their product portfolio during India's premier cricketing event. JSW Group first started off its association with the franchise in 2020 as the team's Principal Sponsor and since then has agreed to extend the deal for two more years.

JSW Group has been a regular feature in the Indian sports ecosystem as they have formed various associations with teams, athletes, and bodies across different sports. Also known to be the principal sponsor of Bengaluru FC, JSW Group has been known for managing Indian sporting celebrities like Rishabh Pant, Neeraj Chopra, Bajrang Punia and Sakshi Malik among many others. The $12 Billion JSW Group have various brands such as JSW Cement, JSW Paints, and JSW Neosteel under their vast umbrella and are expected to use their principal sponsorship deal with the Delhi franchise to promote the same.

After the phenomenal gameplay of @DelhiCapitals in the last season, we are geared for many amazing performances and trophies till 2023. Honored to be displayed on jerseys of sportsmen who are driven to perform #BetterEveryday https://t.co/ghulcJmLU4 — JSW Group (@TheJSWGroup) March 5, 2021

Speaking about the recently announced deal, Mr. Kiran Kumar Gandhi, who is the Chairman & Co-Owner of Delhi Capitals, expressed his delight at their continuation with the brand, He said, “I am delighted that we continue to deepen our association with the JSW Group. We share the same ethos and philosophy, and that makes our franchise one of the most formidable brands in the IPL. I am confident that this association will be a fruitful one for our team.”

Jayant Acharya, who is currently the Director for Commercial, Marketing, and Corporate Strategy of JSW Steel, shared his opinion on the deal, He added, “The IPL and the IPL brand has weathered the pandemic storm, and successfully ensured that brand value creation continues. At the close of the IPL in 2020, through our advertising mix on TV and Digital, JSW Group reached out to more than 125 million of our audiences which made a strong case for the extension of this association. We also achieved strong growth in our brand awareness scores driven slowly by our association.”

The Co-Owner of Delhi Capitals, Mr. Parth Jindal said, “IPL continues to attract the world’s best talent from the sport, making it a globally respected and aspirational brand, attracting a number of national brands with a global recall value. While the league sponsorships consisted of a number of new-age enterprises from the Tech space, they were complemented by well-established national brands such as ourselves.

The Director of JSW Sports went on to mention, "This varied combination of brands is a testament of how the IPL as a single platform provides the best outreach into a very diverse demographic. This is a unique proposition that no other Indian-origin platform can provide. Cricket and cricketers are a part of India’s DNA. And as Principal Sponsors of the Delhi Capitals, we are able to add this talented cricketing squad to our JSW Family."

The fact that the association with DC gives 67,000 employees and over 10 lakh dealers and retailers of the JSW Family a sense of pride and happiness is reason enough to extend the partnership opines @ParthJindal11 💙#YehHaiNayiDilli #BetterEveryday @TheJSWGroup pic.twitter.com/bw5ZhqgKPG — Delhi Capitals (@DelhiCapitals) March 5, 2021

Fans are eager to get the ball rolling and see their favorite players in action but has been no official announcement by the BCCI on the starting date on the most awaited cricket tournament in the world. However, reports suggest that IPL is set to kick off in the second week of April and end in the first week of June. Currently, a few Delhi Capitals players R Ashwin and Rishabh Pant are currently in Ahmedabad with the national team playing against England in the last Test match of the ongoing series.

Delhi Capitals team 2021

Shikhar Dhawan, Prithvi Shaw, Ajinkya Rahane, Rishabh Pant, Shreyas Iyer, Axar Patel, Amit Mishra, Ishant Sharma, Ravichandran Ashwin, Lalit Yadav, Avesh Khan, Pravin Dubey, Kagiso Rabada, Anrich Nortje, Marcus Stoinis, Shimron Hetmyer, Chris Woakes, Steve Smith, Umesh Yadav, Tom Curran, Sam Billings, Ripal Patel, Vishnu Vinod, Lukman Meriwala, and M Siddharth.

