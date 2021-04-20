Rishabh Pant's Old IPL 2016 Auction Video Involving Ricky Ponting Goes Viral Online: WATCH

Rishabh Pant has become a core part of the Delhi Capitals team 2021 since his beginning in the Indian Premier League in 2016. Rishabh Pant, known to be an entertaining and bold cricketer on the field was purchased by the Delhi Daredevils (now known as the Delhi Capitals) for a price of INR 1.9 crore. Since then, Rishabh Pant has put his heart and soul into the Delhi Capitals team to make them lift their maiden IPL Trophy.

Delhi secures Rishabh Pant in an iconic bid

A Delhi Capitals fan page shared a video of the IPL auction 2016 on Instagram where Rishabh Pant was first purchased by the Delhi franchise. His base price was set at INR 10 lakh and Delhi placed the first bid on him, however, things escalated when the Royal Challengers Bangalore and the Mumbai Indians went into a bidding war for the wicketkeeper-batsman. It felt like any of these two teams could have bought Rishabh Pant but Delhi bounced back at the last minute and secured him for INR 1.9 crore. This bid proved to be a blessing for Delhi since Rishabh Pant has become the captain of the Delhi Capitals team 2021.

Ricky Ponting wanted to include Rishabh Pant in the 2016 Mumbai Indians team

Interestingly, Ricky Ponting, the current head coach of the Delhi Capitals, was serving in the same capacity with the Mumbai Indians back then. Ricky Ponting was adamant about buying Rishabh Pant but team owner Akash Ambani seemed hesitant after his price kept increasing. Over the years, the tables turned and Ricky Ponting finally got paired with Rishabh Pant as a coach-captain duo. The Rishabh Pant IPL 2021 price saw a massive increase when the Delhi Capitals 2021 team management paid him INR 15 crore for the IPL 2021.

Rishabh Pant net worth

According to InsideSport, Rishabh Pant has earned around INR 42.8 crore from his IPL journey. He has also secured Grade A status playing for Team India which has secured him an annual contract with the BCCI of INR 5 crore. Rishabh Pant is the brand ambassador for JSW Steel, the flagship company of JSW Group with SG being his cricket kit sponsor. He has also featured in the Forbes India Celebrity 100 list. The Rishabh Pant net worth is estimated to be around 5 million dollars by 2020 with the Rishabh Pant IPL 2021 price at an all-time high.

Image Source: PTI

Disclaimer: The above Rishabh Pant net worth information is sourced from various websites and media reports. The website does not guarantee a 100% accuracy of the same.