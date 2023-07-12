Rishi Sunak And Anthony Albanese Have Their 'Ashes' Moment During NATO Meet - WATCH

World leaders met during the summit of the NATO military alliance in Lithuania’s capital, Vilnius on Tuesday, July 11. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy received a hero’s welcome from thousands of people gathered for a concert organized by civil society groups in support of Ukraine. Meanwhile, the United Kingdon Prime Minister Rishi Sunak and Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese ended up reigniting their Ashes feud.

Rishi Sunak and Anthony Albanese showcase ‘Ashes’ rivalry at NATO meet

The Prime Minister of the United Kingdom Rishi Sunak and the Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese caught up during the NATO summit in Lithuania on Tuesday. “I caught up with Prime Minister @RishiSunak to discuss progress with AUKUS, technology transfer, and economic challenges, as well as the Australia-UK Free Trade Agreement,” a tweet by the Australian PM read.

I caught up with Prime Minister @RishiSunak to discuss progress with AUKUS, technology transfer and economic challenges, as well as the Australia-UK Free Trade Agreement. pic.twitter.com/5FAAsWGMYL — Anthony Albanese (@AlboMP) July 11, 2023

After discussing the various aspects of the geo-political relations between both nations, both leaders ended up reigniting the Ashes feud. In a video shared by Anthony Albanese, the Australian PM reminded Sunak of Australia’s 2-1 lead in Ashes 2023. Sunak in return held a picture of England’s historic win at the Headingley Test.

UK PM Rishi Sunak brings up the Sandpaper Gate saga at NATO Meet

Albanese then showcased a picture of Jonny Bairstow’s controversial runout during the second Test of the Lord’s Test, which had earlier sparked a massive debate on Spirit of Cricket. However, the UK PM Rishi Sunak ended up reminding his Aussie counterpart of the infamous 2019 sandpaper gate saga. “I am sorry I didn’t bring my sandpaper with me, “ Sunak was heard saying in the video.

And of course we discussed the #Ashes pic.twitter.com/FeKESkb062 — Anthony Albanese (@AlboMP) July 11, 2023

The Prime Ministers’ meet comes days after England clinched a historic win over Australia at Headingley. The Ben Stokes-led side clinched a thrilling win in the third Test of Ashes 2023, which was their first Tests win over the Aussies in over 1390 days. Prior to the Headingley Test, England last clinched a win over Australia on September 16, 2019.