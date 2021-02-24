RIW Vs BAR Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks, ECS T10 Barcelona 2021 Live Stream Info

Ripoll Warriors will face Barna Royals in Match 64 of the ECS T10 Barcelona on Wednesday, February 24 at 7:00 PM IST. The match will be played at the Lluís Companys Olympic Stadium in Barcelona, Spain. Here's a look at our RIW vs BAR Dream11 prediction, probable RIW vs BAR playing 11 and RIW vs BAR Dream11 team. The RIW vs BAR live streaming will take place on FanCode.

RIW vs BAR Dream11 prediction: RIW vs BAR match preview

Ripoll Warriors are currently third on the points table and will be looking to move up by winning this upcoming match versus Barna Royals. They started their campaign by winning the first two matches versus Pakcelona and Hira Sabadell, however, they lost their last two matches and will look to bring an end to the losing streak. This is just their second match of the day as they face Pakcelona in their first match.

Barna Royals too will be playing their second match of the day after facing Pak I Care in their first match of the day. Royals have so far won two matches and lost one of the three games. while two matches were washed out due to rain. They will look to win both their matches on Wednesday and challenge for the top spot.

RIW vs BAR Dream11 prediction: Squad details for RIW vs BAR Dream11 team

RIW: Prince Dhiman, Waqar Iqbal (c&wk), Mohsin Ali, Aamir Shahzad, Imran Hussain, Muhammad Nazim, Ghulam Sabar, Aqtadar Iqbal, Deepak Rana, Azhar Iqbal, Jugraj Singh, Namdar Iqbal, Manpreet Singh, Harjinder Singh, Ehsan Ellahi, Jagbeer Singh, Mirza Asim Maqbool, Karanpreet Singh.

BAR:Syed Gulraiz Hussain, Sharjeel Qaiser, Nabeel Qaiser (C), Taqqi Ul Mazhar (WK), Hamza Azhar, Anas Sultan, Syed Ali Naqi, Murad Ali, Ali Hassan, Waqas Anwar, Umar Zaman, Usama Shahzad (WK), Shahzaib Shehzada, Syed Waris Irshad, Shafat Ali Syed and Muaz Rubbani.

RIW vs BAR live: Top picks for RIW vs BAR Dream11 team

Prince Dhiman

Mohsin Ali

Hamza Azhar

Usama Shahzad

RIW vs BAR playing 11: RIW vs BAR Dream11 team

RIW vs BAR live: RIW vs BAR match prediction

As per our prediction, BAR will come out on top in this contest.

Note: The RIW vs BAR match prediction and RIW vs BAR Dream11 team is made on the basis of our own analysis. The RIW vs BAR playing 11 and RIW vs BAR Dream11 prediction do not guarantee positive results.

