RIW Vs CLI Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks, ECS T10 Barcelona 2021 Live Stream Info

Ripoll Warriors are all set to face City Lions in Match 107 of the ECS T10 Barcelona 2021. The RIW vs CLI match is scheduled to begin at 3:00 PM IST from the Montjuic Cricket Ground, Barcelona on Tuesday, March 9, 2021. Here is our RIW vs CLI Dream11 prediction, RIW vs CLI Dream11 team and RIW vs CLI playing 11. The RIW vs CLI live streaming will be available on FanCode.

RIW vs CLI Dream11 prediction: RIW vs CLI match preview

Both the teams have had a great ECS campaign so far and are currently separated by 2 points on the points table.Â Ripoll Warriors are currently second on the points table with 11 points from 9 matches and have 5 wins and 3 losses. In their last five matches, RIW has 3 wins and 1 loss with 1 match ending in no result.Â

ForÂ City Lions, this will be the second match of the day and this match provides them with an opportunity to leapfrog their opponent and finishÂ the day on the second spot. In the last five matches, they too have 3 wins and 1 loss while 1 match ending in no result. Their previous match was abandoned due to rain, however, both teams have played some amazing cricket in their maiden outing. Fans can expect a great contest between these two sides.

RIW vs CLI live prediction: Squad details for RIW vs CLI Dream11 team

RIW:Â Prince Dhiman, Waqar Iqbal (wk), Ghulam Sabar, Mohsin Ali, Imran Hussain, Asim Maqbool, Aamir Shahzad, Aqtadar Iqbal (c), Deepak Rana, Karanpreet Singh, Jugraj Singh, Namdar Iqbal, Manpreet Singh, Harjinder Singh, Ehsan Ellahi, Jagbeer Singh, Azhar Iqbal, Muhammad Nazim.

CLI:Â Ibrar Hussain,Kashif Shafi (wk), Naseer Ahmed,Amar Shakoor (c), Abid Hussain, Irfan Muhammad, Sikandar Raja, Zahid Nawaz, Ahsan Shafaqat, Naeem Razzaq, Hamad Khurshid, H Sharif, Innam Khan, Nawazish Ali, Shoaib Muhammad, A Ali Malik, N Haider Naqvi, Asim Hussain, Mubashir Ali, Moeen Safdar.

RIW vs CLI match prediction: Top picks for RIW vs CLI playing 11

Prince Dhiman

Aamir Shahzad

Sikandar Raja

Amar Shakoor

RIW vs CLI Dream11 live: RIW vs CLI Dream11 team



RIW vs CLI live: RIW vs CLI match prediction

As per our RIW vs CLI Dream11 prediction, RIW will come out on top in this contest.

Note: The RIW vs CLI match prediction and RIW vs CLI playing 11 is made on the basis of our own analysis. The RIW vs CLI Dream11 team and RIW vs CLI Dream11 prediction do not guarantee positive results.

