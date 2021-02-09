RIW Vs PAK Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks, ECS T10 Barcelona 2021 Match Preview

Ripoll Warriors and Pakcelona to lock horns in Match 8 of the ECS T10 Barcelona 2020 on February 9 at the Montjuic Ground in Barcelona. The live action of the match will commence at 5:00 PM (IST). Here is a look at our RIW vs PAK match prediction, RIW vs PAK playing 11, and RIW vs PAK Dream11 team. The RIW vs PAK live action in India will be available on the Dream Sports-owned content aggregator platform, FanCode.

RIW vs PAK live: RIW vs PAK Dream11 prediction and preview

The two sides are all set to open their ECS T10 campaign on Tuesday. Both Ripoll Warriors and Pakcelona will aim to score a comprehensive victory, as it is very essential to start well in a competition like this. This will be the second match for Pakcelona in the day, as they are also slated to face Pak I Care in the opening contest of the day. Both teams have proven T10 stars in their line-up, and an enthralling duel between them is on cards as they look to claim crucial winning points at this juncture of the tournament.

Squads for the RIW vs PAK Dream11 team

RIW: Ehsan Ellahi, Ghulam Sabar, Harjinder SIngh, Jugraj Singh, Mohsin Ali, Azhar Iqbal, Iqbal Khan, Deepak Rana, Manpreet Singh, Amir Shahzad, Imran Hussain, Jagbeer Singh, Karanjeet Singh, mirza Asim Maqbool, Namdar Iqbal, Nazim Muhammad, Prince Dhiman, and Waqar Iqbal.

PAK: Muhammad Amir Raza, Ramiz Mehmood, Azeem Azam, Nouman Rukhsar, Saleem Haider, Tehzeeb Hasan, Wasiq Ali, Adalat Ali, Ali Imran, Atiq- Ur Rehman, Ishtiaq Nazir, Khurram Javeed, Rafiq Ur Rehman, Raja Khaliq-ur-Rehman, Shahzad Khan, Raja Shahzad, and Shahid Iqbal.

RIW vs PAK Dream11 prediction: Top picks for RIW vs PAK playing 11

I Hussain

P Dhiman

S Khan

I Nazir

RIW vs PAK match prediction: RIW vs PAK Dream11 team

Wicket-keepers: R Shahzad, W Iqbal

Batsmen: G Sabar, I Nazir, P Dhiman, R Mehmood

All-rounders: I Hussain (C), S Khan (VC)

Bowlers: D Rana, M Nazim, S Haider

RIW vs PAK live: RIW vs PAK Dream11 prediction

As per our RIW vs PAK Dream11 prediction, RIW will be favourites to win the match.

Note: The RIW vs PAK Dream11 prediction, top picks and RIW vs PAK Dream11 team is based on our own analysis. RIW vs PAK match prediction does not guarantee positive results.

