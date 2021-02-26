RIW Vs PIC Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks, ECS T10 Barcelona Match Preview

Ripoll Warriors take on Pak I Care in Match 75 of the ECS T10 Barcelona on Friday, February 26 at 9:00 PM IST. The match will be played at the Lluís Companys Olympic Stadium in Barcelona, Spain. Here's a look at our RIW vs PIC Dream11 prediction, probable RIW vs PIC playing 11 and RIW vs PIC Dream11 team. The RIW vs PIC live streaming will be available on FanCode.

RIW vs PIC Dream11 prediction: RIW vs PIC match preview

This the battle that fans will be waiting to watch as two of the best teams in the group will face each other in the final league match of the day. Currently, Pak I Care are undefeated in the tournament and they will look to keep the winning momentum going by winning all the matches on Friday to keep hold of the top spot.

FanCode ECS Spain Barcelona. 124 matches from Barcelona over 5 weeks! 1000 matches this year.

Meanwhile, Ripoll Warriors are second on the points table so far and will look to challenge for the top spot by winning all their matches on Friday. They have won four matches and lost just twice, while one match was washed out. They are the favourites to reach the semi-finals of the ECS T10 Barcelona

RIW vs PIC Dream11 prediction: Squad details for RIW vs PIC Dream11 team

RIW: Aqtadar Khan (c), Aamir Shahzad, Prince Dhiman, Mohsin Ali, Imran Hussain, Waqar Iqbal, Deepak Rana, Muhammad Nazim, Azhar Iqbal, Jugraj Singh, Ghulam Sabar, Manpreet Singh, Karanpreet Singh, Asim Maqbool, Ehsan Ellahi, Jagbeer Singh, Harjinder Singh, Namdar Iqbal

PIC:Muhammad Babar, Mohammad Yasin, Muhammad Jafri, Muhammad Kamran, Aabid Mahboob (WK), Sami Ullah, Muhammad Asim Butt, Adil Ali (WK), Asad Abbas, Muhammad Ihsan (WK), Bilal Hassan, Shehroz Ahmed (C), Atif Muhammad, Faisal Shah, Adeel Shafqat, Sikandar Ali (WK), Umair Ahmed, Faizan Raja, Muhammad Sohail Rana, Muhammad Asif Karim, Imran Muhammad, Hassan Ali and Muhammad Afzaal.

RIW vs PIC live: Top picks for RIW vs PIC Dream11 team

Mohsin Ali

Prince Dhiman

Muhammad Ihsan

Muhammad Jafri

RIW vs PIC playing 11: RIW vs PIC Dream11 team

RIW vs PIC live: RIW vs PIC match prediction

As per our prediction, PIC will come out on top in this contest.

Note: The RIW vs PIC match prediction and RIW vs PIC Dream11 team is made on the basis of our own analysis. The RIW vs PIC playing 11 and RIW vs PIC Dream11 prediction do not guarantee positive results.

