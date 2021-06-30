Riyan Parag Names Indian Player Who Can Win Both Orange & Purple Caps In IPL

Rajasthan Royals (RR) player Riyag Parag feels Indian all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja can win both Orange and Purple Caps in the Indian Premier League (IPL) if he tried. Parag, while taking questions from fans on Twitter, shared a GIF showing Jadeja's famous sword celebration when asked to name a player who can win both caps in the IPL. Orange and purple caps are given to IPL players who lead the league in runs and wickets, respectively. There has not been one instance since the start of the cash-rich tournament in which both caps were awarded to a single player at the end of the season.

Name a player who can win both orange and purple cap if they tried. — Diptiman Yadav (@Dipti_6450) June 30, 2021

However, Parag believes that India's famed all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja is the only player who can break the jinx and win both caps in a single season. Ravindra Jadeja is one of the best all-rounders the game of cricket has ever seen. His fielding is also top-notch, making him one of the few players in international cricket who can do it all. The most recent example of Jadeja's all-round performance has to be his IPL 2021 game against Royal Challengers Bangalore, in which he scored runs, forced run-outs, and took wickets.

During the match against RCB, Jadeja scored an impressive 62 off just 28 balls while batting first as he helped his side post a total of 191 runs. Jadeja then effected an incredible run-out to dismiss RCB all-rounder Dan Christian before picking up three wickets off his 4 overs. Jadeja was adjudged the Player of the Match for his brilliant performance with both bat and the ball. As a result, Parag's prediction of Jadeja winning both caps in the IPL someday is not at all surprising.

IPL 2021

The IPL 2021 was suspended mid-season due to the COVID-19 crisis in India. It was later announced by the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) to move the remainder of the season to the UAE in order to avoid any further obstacles. The IPL 2021 is scheduled to resume later this year and is expected to conclude right before the start of the ICC T20 World Cup, which is also slated to take place in the UAE.

IMAGE: IPL/Twitter

