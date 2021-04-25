Riyan Parag Opens Up About His Latest 'selfie' Celebration, Says 'new Ones Coming Up'

Youngster Riyan Parag has opened up about his selfie celebration. It so happened that the budding cricketer had pulled off a unique 'selfie' celebration during the IPL 2021 clash between Kolkata Knight Riders, and, Rajasthan Royals at Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai on Saturday.

After having caught a well-set Rahul Tripathi in the 16th over, Parag came out with a new technique to celebrate the dismissal and he urged his team-mate Rahul Tewatia to join him in taking a selfie. Usually, the young all-rounder is known for his Bihu-style celebration but now, it seems that he has decided to take his creativity to the next level this season.

'New ones coming': Riyan Parag

Taking to the micro-blogging site, the RR star wrote that it was a great win by his team and they are now looking to shift their focus to the next one. At the same time, he also gave special mention to his new celebration by mentioning that he does not intend to disrespect any 'hooman' and is just having fun while playing the game. Riyan Parag concluded by telling his fans to brace for the new ones coming up.

Great win today, on to the next one nowðŸ’ªðŸ»

Also just wanted to say all my celebrations mean no disrespect to any hooman, im just having fun while playing the gameâ˜ºï¸

New ones coming xx #RRvKKR #IPL2021 pic.twitter.com/hRheA54zRE — Riyan Parag (@ParagRiyan) April 24, 2021

KKR suffer their fourth straight loss of IPL 2021

KKR batsmen struggled to get going on a sluggish wicket after being asked to bat first by RR skipper Sanju Samson. A couple of batsmen got off to good starts but failed to convert them into big scores while the rest of them failed to make their bat do the talking including captain Morgan himself who was run out for a diamond duck. Number three batsman Rahul Tripathi top-scored for the Kolkata-based franchise with 36 as they were restricted to 133/9 from their 20 overs.

In reply, the inaugural edition's winners lost both their openers before Powerplay but captain Sanju Samson not only led from the front but also played an anchor's role to perfection as RR got past the finish line by six wickets and seven balls to spare.

(Image Courtesy: @ParagRiyan/Twitter)