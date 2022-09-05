India failed to register their second consecutive win over Pakistan in Asia Cup 2022, after losing their Super four stage opening match by five wickets in Dubai on Sunday. Just like the first match, Sunday's encounter was another edge-of-the-seat contest with the result of the match being decided in the final over of Pakistan's run chase. While Pakistan batters held their nerves to register a victory, the India vs Pakistan match also witnessed a sledging incident involving Pakistan players and India's Suryakumar Yadav.

Asia Cup 2022: Suryakumar Yadav sledged by Mohammad Rizwan, Shadab Khan

Indian openers Rohit Sharma and KL Rahul gave team India a flying start in the powerplay. Following the dismissal of both the openers, Suryakumar Yadav joined Virat in the middle and started his innings brilliantly by smashing a boundary to Pakistan spinner Shadab Khan on his first ball. However, the Pakistan spinner bounced back by beating the edge of Suryakumar's bat twice as he tried to play the cut shot.

Shadab Khan not only gave some stares to Suryakumar Yadav but also uttered some words after going close to the Indian batsman, but the stump mic did not catch the voice clearly. Pakistan wicketkeeper Mohammad Rizwan also uttered some words which Suryakumar Yadav ignored while trying to focus on his batting. The Mumbai batsman eventually got out for 13 runs in the 10th over.

Asia Cup 2022: Mohammad Rizwan anchored Pakistan's run-chase

The India vs Pakistan match on Sunday saw Pakistan skipper Babar Azam winning the toss and asking India to bat first in Dubai. Rohit Sharma and KL Rahul gave team India a flying start stitching a 50-run partnership for the opening wicket. Following the dismissal of both the openers, Virat Kohli carried his bat scoring a fine half-century off 36 balls. The former Team India skipper completed his half-century by hitting Hasnain for a six-over mid-wicket stand. Kohli's knock saw India reaching the score of 181/7 in their 20 overs.

Chasing 182 runs to win, Pakistan lost skipper Babar Azam early, however, Mohammed Rizwan continued to keep the scoreboard ticking for Pakistan. The momentum of the match changed following Mohamad Nawaz's quickfire knock scoring 42 off 20 balls. The partnership between Nawaz and Rizwan took the match away from India. Bhuvneshwar Kumar leaked runs in the 19th over bringing the equation to seven off the last over. Khushdil Shah and Iftikhar Ali completed the formalities with a ball to spare.