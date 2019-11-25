RJS Vs MAH Dream11 Prediction, Top Picks, Schedule And Other Match Details

Rajasthan will go head to head against Maharashtra in the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2019-20 at Lalabhai Contractor Stadium, Surat on Monday, November 25, 2019. The match is scheduled to start at 6:30 PM IST.

Rajasthan were placed at the second position in the Group B points table with 16 points. They registered four wins and two defeats in the six matches they played. In the Super League points table, Rajasthan are placed at the fourth position of the Group A points table. They have failed to earn a point, losing the two games they played so far. On the other hand, Maharashtra holds 20 points in the Group C points table. They have registered five wins and two defeats in the seven matches they played. In the Super League points table, Maharashtra also have zero points as they failed to win the single game they played.

Also Read | Pakistan's Yasir Shah Enters Record Books For Wrong Reasons; Goes For A Double-ton Again

Also Read | Day/Night Test: 10 People Arrested For Black Marketing Of Tickets In Kolkata

RJS vs MAH Dream11: Previous clashes

In their previous encounter, Maharashtra recorded a 67-run win against Baroda. Batting first, Maharashtra posted a total of 165 runs with the loss of two wickets. Azim Kazi top-scored with a 33-ball-48 and Ruturaj Gaikwad scored 27-ball-47 for the winning team. Bowling second, the Maharashtra side restricted Baroda to 98 runs in 17.3 overs. Azim Kazi, Satyajeet Bachhav and Shamshuzama Kazi picked up two wickets each for Maharashtra.

Meanwhile, Rajasthan suffered a 4-wicket loss against Haryana. Batting first, Rajasthan posted a total of 123 runs with the loss of seven wickets. Ankit Lamba top-scored with a 41-ball 38 for the losing side. Chasing the target, the Haryana side cruised past the total in 15.2 overs with the loss of six wickets. Chandrapal Singh picked up two wickets for Rajasthan.

Also Read | TN Vs PUN Dream11 Line-up, Match Prediction, Top Picks And Team News

RJS vs MAH Dream11 teams

Rajasthan: Rajesh Bishnoi, Robin Bist, Deepak Chahar, Aniket Choudhary, Arjit Gupta, Ankit Lamba, Abhimanyu Lamba, Chetan Bist, Aditya Garhwal, Manender Narender Singh, K Khaleel Ahmed, Mahipal Lomror (c), Chandrapal Singh, Rahul Chahar, Tanveer Ul-Haq, Ravi Bishnoi, Akash Singh, Ramnivas Golada

Maharashtra: Kedar Jadhav, Samad Fallah, Vijay Zol, Rohit Motwani, Satyajeet Bachhav, Nikit Dhumal, Rahul Tripathi (c), Nikhil Naik, Swapnil Gugale, Shamshuzama Kazi, Naushad Shaikh, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Mukesh Choudhary, Divyang Himganekar, Vishal Gite, Hitesh Walunj, Yash Nahar, Manoj Ingale, Azim Kazi, Digvijay Deshmukh

RJS vs MAH Dream11 top picks and prediction

Wicket-keeper: Manender Narender Singh

Batsmen: Ruturaj Gaikwad, Ravi Bishnoi, Rahul Tripathi, Ankit Lamba

All-rounders: Shamshuzama Kazi, Mahipal Lomror, Kedar Jadhav (vice-captain)

Bowlers: Deepak Chahar (captain), Azim Kazi, Satyajeet Bachhav

Rajasthan are likely to win this match and fetch you more Dream11 points and rewards.

Note: These predictions are made from our own analysis and do not guarantee you positive results.

Also Read | CAN Vs CCC Dream11 Line-up, Match Prediction, Top Picks And Team News