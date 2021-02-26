RJS Vs MUM Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks; Vijay Hazare Trophy 2021 Preview

Rajasthan will face Mumbai in an Elite Group ‘D’ match of the Vijay Hazare Trophy 2021. The match is scheduled to begin at 9:00 AM IST from the KL Saini Ground, Jaipur on February 27, 2021. Here is our RJS vs MUM Dream11 prediction, RJS vs MUM Dream11 team and RJS vs MUM Dream11 top picks.

An incredible performance by the team. I couldn’t be more proud to have captained such a remarkable side. Also very, very stoked to have scored a double hundred for Mumbai 💙😇 pic.twitter.com/Zb210Chfz5 — Prithvi Shaw (@PrithviShaw) February 25, 2021

RJS vs MUM Dream11 prediction: Match preview

If Mumbai's cracking performance against Puducherry is anything to go by, this Mumbai vs Rajasthan group stage match can be expected to be yet another high octane affair. Undefeated in their three games at the tournament so far, Mumbai are currently at the top of the Group D table with 12 points. After their record-setting 458-run total at the Sawai Man Singh Stadium on Thursday, Mumbai, and their skipper Prithvi Shaw, in particular, will be difficult to put down.

Shaw's 227 off 152 along with Suryakumar Yadav's 133 off 58 and Prashant Solanki's five for 48 not only won Mumbai the match on Thursday but also helped the side's net run rate go to a high 2.618, giving them a great chance to make it to the next round. Rajasthan on the other hand, have had an average campaign that has put them in 5th place on the table with just 4 points. After winning their first encounter against Puducherry, the side has now lost two consecutive games against Himachal Pradesh and Maharashtra and will have to fight hard to get into the top 2.

RJS vs MUM live streaming details

The RJS vs MUM game can be watched live in India on the Star Sports Network. The match can also be live-streamed on the Disney+ Hotstar app and website. The live scores and updates for the match will be available on the BCCI's social media and website.

RJS vs MUM playing 11 prediction

Rajasthan - Manender Singh, Aditya Garhwal, Ashok Menaria, Mahipal Lomror, Arjit Gupta, Salman Khan, Shubham Sharma, Abhimanyu Lamba, Ravi Bishnoi, Aniket Chaudhary, Akash Singh.

Mumbai - Yashasvi Jaiswal, Prithvi Shaw, Shreyas Iyer, Suryakumar Yadav, Aditya Tare, Shivam Dube, Shardul Thakur, Prashant Solanki, Dhawal Kulkarni, Tushar Deshpande, Akash Parkar.

RJS vs MUM Key Players

Rajasthan - Ravi Bishnoi, Mahipal Lomror, Aniket Chaudhary

Mumbai - Prithvi Shaw, Suryakumar Yadav, Prashant Solanki

RJS vs MUM Dream11 team

Wicketkeeper: Manender Singh

Batsmen: Prithvi Shaw, Suryakumar Yadav, Shreyas Iyer, Mahipal Lomror

Allrounders: Ravi Bishnoi, Shivam Dube

Bowlers: Prashant Solanki, Shardul Thakur, Tushar Deshpande, Aniket Chaudhary

RJS vs MUM match prediction

According to our RJS vs MUM match prediction, Mumbai will win this match.

Note: The RJS vs MUM Dream11 prediction and RJS vs MUM Dream11 team is made on the basis of our own analysis. The RJS vs MUM Dream11 team and RJS vs MUM Dream11 top picks do not guarantee positive results.

