RL Vs PS Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks, PDC T10 League 2020 Live

Royal Lions will take on Puttlum Stars in the second match of the Sri Lanka PDC T10 League on Thursday, June 25. The RL vs PS Dream11 match will be played at Samadhi Cricket Ground, Anuradhapura and will commence at 12 PM (IST). Here is our RL vs PS Dream11 team and RL vs PS Dream11 prediction along with the RL vs PS Dream11 top picks.

RL vs PS Dream11 Preview

Cricketing action is slowly resuming all over the world after a hiatus of more than four months due to the COVID-19 pandemic. After Australia marked the return of competitive cricket in the country with the Darwin T20 League recently, Sri Lanka is following their footsteps with their own PDC T10 League 2020. The tournament will see eight teams competing for the top prize. Some prominent Sri Lanka cricketers like Ajantha Mendis, Nuwan Kulasekara and Angelo Mathews are expected to take part in the tournament. Here's a look at the RL vs PS Dream11 team and RL vs PS Dream11 top picks.

RL vs PS Dream11 prediction: Squads to form RL vs PS Dream11 Team

RL vs PS Dream11 prediction: RL Squad

D Guruge, C Kapugedera, S Purna, M Fernando, A Perera, D Ranathunga, M Madurusinghe, N Nirmal, D Shaminda, Srimath, A Madushan, A Keshan, K Perera, S Heshan, R Suharshana,

RL vs PS Dream11 prediction: PS Squad

K Mishra, C Silva, S Lakruwan, K Perera, L Dilshan, N Deshan, W Heshan, A Prabhash, N Kulasekara, S Rashmika, K Ravindu, C Prashan, U Charuka, U Rajanayaka, H Jayasundara

RL vs PS Dream11 prediction: RL vs PS Dream11 team

Here is the RL vs PS Dream11 team that is expected to fetch maximum points:

Wicket-keepers: D Guruge, K Mishra (Vice-captain)

Batsmen: C Kapugedera (Captain), C Silva, K Perera

Bowlers: K Perera, N Kulasekara, U Rajanayaka

All-rounders: M Madurusinghe, N Nirmal, W Heshan

RL vs PS Dream11 prediction

Puttlum Stars start off as favourites in this match.

Note: Please note that the above RL vs PS Dream11 prediction, RL vs PS Dream11 team and RL vs PS Dream11 top picks are based on our own analysis. The RL vs PS Dream11 team, RL vs PS Dream11 top picks and RL vs PS Dream11 prediction do not guarantee positive results.

